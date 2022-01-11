World Economic Forum warns cyber threats add to climate threat

LONDON (AP) Cyber ​​threats and growing space racing are posing risks to the global economy, adding to the existing challenges posed by climate change and the coronavirus pandemic, the World Economic Forum said in a report on Tuesday.

The Global Risk Report is usually published ahead of the annual meeting of the winter elite of CEOs and world leaders at the Swiss ski resort of Davos, but the event has been postponed for the second year in a row due to COVID-19. The World Economic Forum is still planning some virtual sessions next week.

Here is a summary of the report, which is based on a survey of around 1000 experts and leaders:

WORLD FORECAST

As 2022 begins, the pandemic and its economic and social impact still pose a critical threat to the world, the report said. The large differences between rich and poor countries, access to vaccines mean that their economies are recovering at unequal rates, which could widen social divisions and increase geopolitical tensions.

By 2024, the global economy is projected to be 2.3% smaller than it would have been without the pandemic. But this masks the different growth rates between developing countries, whose economies are projected to be 5.5% smaller than before the pandemic, and rich countries, which are expected to expand by 0.9%.

DIGITAL RISKS

The pandemic forced a major shift that required many people to work or attend classes from home and triggering a growing number of online platforms and devices to help a transformation that has dramatically increased security risks, the report said. .

We are at the point now where cyber threats are growing faster than our ability to prevent and manage them effectively, “said Carolina Clint, a risk management leader at Marsh whose parent company Marsh McLennan co-authored. of the relationship with Zurich Insurance Group and SK Group.

Cyber-attacks are becoming more aggressive and widespread, as criminals use harsher tactics to pursue more vulnerable targets, the report said. Malware and ransomware attacks have flourished, while the rise of cryptocurrencies makes it easy for cybercriminals to hide the payments they have collected.

While respondents to the survey cited cyber security threats as a short- and medium-term risk, Clint said the report’s authors were concerned that the issue was not listed above, suggesting it is a dead end for companies and governments.

SPACE RACE

Space is the ultimate limit to risk.

Falling costs for release technology have led to a new spatial race between companies and governments. Last year, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin and Richard Branson of Virgin Galactic’s space tourism venture took off, while Elon Musk’s Space X business made huge profits in launching astronauts and satellites.

Meanwhile, a number of countries are stepping up their space programs while pursuing geopolitical and military power or scientific and commercial benefits, the report said.

But all of these programs increase the risk of friction in orbit.

“Increasing the use of these orbits carries the risk of overload, an increase in waste and the possibility of collisions in a kingdom with few governing structures to mitigate new threats,” the report said.

Utilizing space is one of the areas that respondents felt had the least international cooperation to deal with the challenges.

“Experts and leaders who responded to the survey do not believe that much is being done in the best possible way to move forward,” said Saadia Zahidi, managing director of the World Economic Forum, at a virtual press conference in Geneva.

Other areas include artificial intelligence, cyber attacks and migration and refugees, she said.

CLIMATE CRISIS

The environment remains the biggest long-term concern.

The planet’s health over the next decade is the dominant concern, according to survey respondents, who cited failure to act on climate change, extreme weather and biodiversity loss as the top three risks.

The report noted that different countries are taking different approaches, with some moving faster to adopt a zero-carbon model than others. Both approaches come with negative side. While the slow move may radicalize more people who think the government is not acting urgently, a faster shift from carbon-intensive industries could spark economic turmoil and drive millions out of work.

“Adoption of hasty environmental policies can also have unintended consequences for nature,” the report added. “There are still many unknown risks from the deployment of untested biotechnology and geoengineering technologies.”

___

Follow Kelvin Chan on Twitter.