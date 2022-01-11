



NEW YORK (EMUEagles.com) The narrow end of the University of East Michigan Thomas Odukoya (Almere, Netherlands-Helen Parkhurst-Garden City CC) is one of 13 athletes from nine countries vying for a place in the NFL International Player of the Year program. The narrow end of the University of East Michiganis one of 13 athletes from nine countries vying for a place in the NFL International Player of the Year program. The league announced on Tuesday, Jan. 11, the athletes will begin training in the United States in February before they have a chance to train for team scouts in March, hoping to sign as a free agent. Players can also be selected or assigned to a practice team in one of the eight NFL divisions for the 2022 season. Odukoya is still eligible for the draft even with this opportunity. Created in 2017, the program aims to offer elite international athletes the opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills and eventually earn a place on the NFL roster. This season, two players entering the NFL through the IPP program, New England Patriots Jakob Johnson and Philadelphia Eagles Jordan Mailata, recorded their 1000th careers. They join Buffalo Bills Efe Obada in IPP players to reach this milestone in their NFL career. Given the program’s success so far, the NFL has expanded its search for international talent, hosting in England and Mexico last October with 56 players from 16 participating countries. The league has identified the best athletes from nine countries that will compete for a place in the program. “The International Player Pathway program is an important part of our ongoing efforts to ensure that the best athletes in the world play in the NFL regardless of their country of origin,” said Damani Leech, NFL’s Chief Operating Officer at International. “We are excited to have players from all over the world vying for a place in the 2022 program.” One of the eight NFL divisions to be randomly selected will take on international players selected for the 2022 program if they do not sign free agent contracts. At the end of the training camp, each player will be entitled to an exemption from the international player internship team with his designated team. This gives the assigned team an additional practical team member. Under certain parameters, players can also be promoted to the active roster during the regular season. Considered one of the most productive blocking points in the country, Odukoya was one of the leaders, both on and off the field, for Eastern Michigan. A 2021 team captain and former jersey no. 2, “Deuce”, Odukoya was impressive in his first season. An honored many times on the watch list for the Campbell Trophy, the Wuerffel Trophy and the Mackey Prize, Odukoya received 13 receptions for 130 yards this season. He scored a shot in the EMU game at Bowling Green on October 23, and started every race for the Eagles this season. This season, Odukoya won a place in the third All-MAC team. Odukoya, who will be in action this weekend at the Hula Bowl, is the first EMU student-athlete to play in the event since 1997. Players participating in the program: Player POSITION Hight Weight country Current team Leonel Misangumukini DL 6’3 258 Austria The Vikings of Vienna Leandro Santos da Fonseca OL 6’5 270 Brazil Remo Lions Souleymane Karamoko DB 6’1 195 France Laval University Marsel Dabo DB 6’0 208 Germany The rise of Stuttgart Ralph Rusins DL 6’6 325 Latvia Freedom University Hector Zepeda Hernandez OL 6’4 285 Mexico Monterrey Technology Kehinde Hassan Oginni Fr. 6’5 215 Niger REBELLION Chigbo Roy Mbaeteka OL 6’7 309 Niger REBELLION Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi OL 6’6 298 Niger REBELLION Thomas Odukoya Fr. 6’6 260 Netherlands University of Eastern Michigan Adedayo Odeleye DL 6’5 272 uk The Thunder of Berlin Ayo Oyelola LB 5’11 217 uk Winnipeg Blue Bombers Bamidele Olaseni OL 6’7 330 uk University of Utah

