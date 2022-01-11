Climate change overcomes pandemics as biggest concern for global experts | Climate News





Global experts are now more concerned about failing to act on the climate crisis than about infectious diseases, as the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow and large protest movements brought the crisis into sharp focus. Three environmental risks – climate change failure, extreme weather and biodiversity loss – were more troubling than anything else, according to the World Economic Forum’s annual Global Risk Survey. The COVID-19 pandemic topped the list with concerns about climate action in early 2020. Climate change had also been the biggest concern in 2016, shortly after the Paris Agreement talks. Climate change: UK public concern for the environment doubles that of the economy, survey reveals Matt Williams from the ECIU climate think tank said pandemics and nature and climate crises are linked. “The more we damage the natural world, the more likely we are to come into contact with new diseases and the more extreme weather will become – and our ability to cope with it and work with nature to absorb it. emissions will be reduced. In the UK, restoring peat forests and lands is needed to protect vulnerable communities against flooding, as well as to absorb carbon from the atmosphere, he said. “Long-term threat” “The climate crisis remains the greatest long-term threat facing humanity,” said Peter Giger, chief risk officer at Zurich Insurance Group. “Failure to respond to climate change could shrink global GDP by one-sixth and the commitments made in COP26 “they are still not enough to reach the 1.5C target,” he warned. Subscribe to ClimateCast at Spotify, Apple podcasts, or spreading. The survey was completed mainly by people in Europe, where 44% of expert respondents came from. More than 84% were concerned about the world outlook. Many feared that the pandemic had struck social cohesion and living crises, as well as had an impact on climate action, mental health and extreme weather. “Health and economic disruptions are complicating social divisions,” said World Economic Forum managing director Saadia Zahidi. “This is creating tensions at a time when cooperation within societies and between the international community will be essential to ensure a more equitable and rapid global recovery.” Analysis: What does the world think about the COP26 deal? However, experts in the UK were much more concerned about the failure of cyber security, with climate change not even appearing in the top five concerns of experts surveyed in the UK. Meanwhile a separate poll published today by Ipsos Mori found that the British public is more concerned about the coronavirus than the environmental issues, which had led the polls around the COP26 talks. Watch the daily climate show at 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday on Sky News, the Sky News website and app, on YouTube and Twitter. The show investigates how global warming is changing our landscape and highlights solutions to the crisis.

