State of the World: Vatican diplomats engage in global affairs with the Pope

Among the diplomats gathered at the Vatican’s Benediction Hall (Aula delle Benedizioni) on Monday to receive the Pope’s New Year greetings and hear his speech on the state of the world, was the British Ambassador to the Holy See, Christopher John Trott . . He talks about his impressions.

It is an extraordinary privilege to be seated in that room when the Holy Father makes ‘a review of the world,’ said Ambassador Christopher John Trott as he revealed how impressed he was by the vast breadth of Pope Francis’s vision and his very concern. vulnerable to the state of the world.

It is the first time this British ambassador has experienced such an experience since he began his term at the Vatican only in September after a long career in the diplomatic service, a career that has taken him to Sudan, South Sudan, Burma, Japan, Afghanistan. , The South Pacific and West and South Africa.

Despite over thirty years at work, he spoke of the real pleasure and emotion of hearing the “Pope’s voice”, his deep concern for the things that matter to him, both personally and to the Vatican as a state and as the Catholic Church .

Focus on the moral obligation to get vaccinated

One issue that Ambassador Trott focused on extensively was the power of the Popes’ appeal to ensure that everyone has access to vaccines and then, on top of that, that everyone gets their vaccine.

In his speech, Pope Francis described vaccination as a "moral obligation" for the common good, and he called for a comprehensive commitment by the international community so that the entire world population has equal access to essential care. medical and vaccines.











I think there has been a very deliberate choice of words to remind people that you are not only protecting yourself when you have a vaccine against Covid, but you are actually protecting the people around you and contributing to the health of society by having the vaccine, the ambassador said, commenting on how the Pope’s message today is a very clear invitation and a reflection of where we are on the Omicron wave.

The British diplomat noted that the Holy Father addressed this issue at the individual level, at the social level, at the regional level and at the global level. It was a reminder, he said, that we all have different levels of responsibility: from the individual to be vaccinated, to northern governments, including mine, and ensuring that people in the global south have access to vaccines in so that they can stop the propagation of the current wave.

Our common home

Ambassador Trott said he was not surprised to hear the Pope’s calls for more to be done to stop climate change and move things forward after the COP26 meeting in Glasgow.

He noted that the Pope makes his calls even more powerful by referring to the people and places we can all relate to, such as the suffering of people in the Philippines recently hit by a devastating hurricane, and by explicitly referring to the loss of islands in the Pacific Ocean.

Ambassador Trott said the special reference to nations in the Pacific, made vulnerable to the negative effects of climate change, which endanger the lives of their inhabitants, most of whom depend on agriculture, fisheries and natural resources, was particularly significant to him. , after: during his stay in the South Pacific, he visited the Solomon Islands, where some land has already disappeared below sea level – and he witnessed, at first hand, the grief and disorientation of people whose home is no longer: All that is left is a number. of the pillars of houses ascending from the place where the island had been.

Dialogue and multilateralism

“Ambassador Trott expressed his appreciation for the Popes’ focus on the importance of dialogue and the importance of the multilateral forums we have in existence, as well as his invitation not to abuse the opportunities offered by these various forums.”

He reminded us that problem-solving through dialogue is much more effective, in the long run, than a stalemate at a border (and he talked about a border I think was Belarus / Poland) and the fact that migrants are being used as hostages. in a battle. He talked about tension, and I think he was referring to for example the tension between Russia and Ukraine; and he spoke of the importance of not addressing further conflicts, but to sit down and resolve your differences through discussion, the ambassador said.

He also talked about two countries that have a lot of meaning for Chris Trott: Sudan and South Sudan and the ongoing conflicts we are seeing there.

I think this was particularly important given what happened in the last two weeks in Sudan, but we can not let go of the fact that there are conflicts, like in South Sudan, that may be in the background but are at risk. to explode again. in our faces if we do not redouble our efforts as the international community to resolve them, he said.

The other situation mentioned by Pope Francis and with which the Ambassador had a deep echo is the situation in Myanmar: my first job at the Foreign Ministry was in Burma, Myanmar, 30 years ago, “he recalled, noting that” the conflict between the army and the Burmese People existed then and exists now: there must be a better way forward for the people of that country.

You have indeed felt that he feels for the victims in these situations, he said, and his appeal is that we do not forget that ordinary people are victims.

Reflecting on the global reach of the Popes's remarks and his call to act together, the ambassador stressed the fact that although many of the issues mentioned seem to affect mainly single countries and their people, they need regional solutions and the region has need the support of the international community of the globe to try and encourage, to shame, to find a lasting solution that does not involve one winning side and one losing side, because that is never a sustainable answer.















Ambassador Chris Trott presents credentials to Pope Francis in September 2021

The role of diplomacy

Ambassador Trott concluded with a reflection on the role of diplomatic dialogue in the context of our daily work, which is a kind of private dialogue between states, but he also explained that it has to do with public dialogue: It’s for me to talk to you today; has to do with what I say on Twitter; has to do with what my government gives in relation to statements about the situation, for example, on the border of Ukraine and Russia now, and the tension that is being encouraged there, which means that we have a duty or responsibility to try and help in building this mutual understanding and then sit down and try to solve problems together.

It is a great privilege to be able to represent Her Majesty in the context of this commitment to the Holy See and to recognize the power of the Holy See, the global voice and global influence of Pope Francis and the things he says and the things he says. does, said the ambassador, revealing that Monday’s speech was a reminder of why he wanted to do this job in the first place: It’s because I want to engage in global issues with the Holy Father, with the team around him, with the Secretary of State, with Archbishop Gallaghers’s team at the Foreign Ministry equivalent, to see if we can find common solutions to common problems.

It is about committing to working on a range of things from the pandemic to peace in South Sudan, to progress in tackling climate change and migration issues, and, in the Pope’s words, to seeing the eyes of the people. who speak of the hardships of their journey, the fear of an uncertain future, the grief for the loved ones they left behind, and their nostalgia for the homeland they were forced to leave.: all these things deserve to be treated with a great sense of urgency.