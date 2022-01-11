Savannah Tourism Leadership Elected as New Visitor International President | tidings





Savannah, GA, January 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The International Association of Visitor Information Providers announces the election of DeAnne Mitchell of Savannah Official Guides as its President for 2022. Visitor International is a non-profit, member company of which worldwide specialize in providing client information to visitors during their stay at their destination, to guide them towards wonderful experiences. As a lifelong resident of Savannah, DeAnne Mitchell has a natural ability to personalize traveler experiences, making it the primary source of information for local visitors. It manages a team of over twenty people in two different entities, Savannah Official Guides and Convention Consultants, who together provide a full menu of services to the local hospitality industry including providing customized tours for visitors to the region. our. In 1995, DeAnne began her entrepreneurial journey in managing events and destinations by joining her mothers’s business. Since then she has grown her team and added unique and creative ways to provide her clients with distribution and display services for their printed collateral. Recently, DeAnne developed two new customer offerings by adding mobile marketing services and a virtual shelf of web-accessible brochures. Visitor International chose DeAnne Mitchell as President at its recent annual meeting, which gives members from around the world the opportunity to discuss trends within the tourism industry and how to best serve that industry. The following list of officials and members of the Board of Directors have been elected for 2022: President: DeAnne Mitchell from the Official Guides of Savannah, Southeastern USA Vice President: Yiannis Yiannakakis from City Contact, Athens, Greece Secretary: Kira Keon of Certified File Display Service, Canada Treasury: Tom Reiter of Unlimited Brochures, Northeast USA Past President: James Morrison of Getaways On Display, Northeast USA Member in Greater Europe: Sandra Mathieu of BHS Promotion-Nice, France US Member: Peter Magaro of CTM Media Group, Eastern USA and Canada Executive Director: Mark Kaufman I have dedicated my career to providing Savannah visitors with unforgettable memories and I am honored to now lead Visitor International on a global platform, said DeAnne Mitchell. Visitor International members share a common interest in practices, procedures, opportunities and challenges unique to our ‘visitor information’ industry. They are guided by a common code of standards and ethics with a mission to emphasize the importance of providing quality on-site visitor information in a professional and courteous manner. Brochures play a vital role in tourism as they inform and influence visitors to enjoy excellent local experiences. This creates satisfied visitors which then positively affects their relationship with the hospitality and tourism providers as well as with the destination itself. For more information about Savannah Official Guides, please visit www.savguides.com for Convention Consultants www.savtours.com or for Visitor International www.visitorinternational.com ENDS For media questions, please contact Allie Robinson at [email protected] or 912-547-3100, Crystal Vogel at [email protected] or 912-509-1510 or Lesley Francis at [email protected] or 912-429-3950 or the team at 912-417-LFPR (5377). Attachments DeAnne Mitchell International Visitor International Visitor [email protected]

