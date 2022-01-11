COVID-19 in Ottawa: OPH reports decline in COVID-19 active hospitalizations Tuesday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a decline in the number of Ottawa residents in the hospital due to COVID-19.

The public panel of the health unit now shows 52 people in hospital for an active case, up from 64 on Monday. The PRB clarified that the decline comes as a result of factors including the resolution of cases or the discharge of patients from the hospital. The health unit also told CTV News Ottawa that a case that had been entered incorrectly was removed.

The number of people in the ICU increased slightly from five to six.

Ottawa Public Health reports only hospitalizations among Ottawa residents with a hospital intervention for COVID-19 active. To be counted as a hospitalization intervention, hospitalization must include treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or extend hospital stay due to active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may be receiving COVID-19 while in hospital.

However, local hospitals are reporting a larger number of patients who are positive for COVID-19. On Monday, internal figures from the Ottawa Hospital showed 126 patients who were positive for COVID-19, including 13 in the ICU. Queensway Carleton Hospital said Tuesday it had 75 patients with COVID-19, four of whom were in intensive care.

The OPH reported 419 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 among residents eligible for COVID-19 testing. Due to the limited scope of testing, officials warn that this figure is likely an underrepresentation of the amount of COVID-19 in the community.

The Ottawa Testing Task Force for COVID-19 said Monday that only 309 swabs were processed at local testing centers on Sunday. Laboratories performed 1,987 tests and the average return from one swab to the result was 19 hours. In the week before testing was limited by the province, the testing working group reported over 3,000 scoops per day.

of Wastewater monitoring project COVID-19 has shown a steady increase in viral signal since the beginning of the year. Data are submitted until January 6

To date, the PRB has registered 50,728 confirmed laboratory cases of COVID-19 in the city. A total of 637 residents have died. No COVID-related deaths were reported on Tuesday.

The number of known active cases fell below 8,000 on Tuesday, driven in part by the resolution of 985 previously reported cases. Active cases, however, are also based on laboratory-confirmed positive tests, which are currently limited to selected groups of people.

Reported province more than 3,200 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout Ontario on Tuesday and also disrupted admissions for COVID-19 treatment and for positive tests in people seeking other treatments.

The province reported that 54 percent of the 3,220 hospitalizations are people who are hospitalized primarily because of COVID-19, while the remaining 46 percent were admitted for other reasons but have now tested positive for the virus.

Eighty-three percent of the 477 patients in the ICU are there primarily because of COVID-19.

KEY STATISTICS OF OTAVA for COVID-19

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (January 3 to January 9): 437.2 (decrease from 437.5)

Position rate in Ottawa (January 3 to January 9): 32.7 percent

Reproduction number (seven-day average): 0.90

Known active cases: 7651 (-566)

Reproduction values ​​greater than 1 indicate that the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means that the spread is slowing down.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the number of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALISTS IN OTAWA

There are 52 people in Ottawa hospitals on Tuesday being treated for an active COVID-19 infection, twelve less than on Monday.

There are six people in the ICU, out of five.

Age categories of people in the hospital:

0-9: 2

10-19: 1

20-29: 1

30-39: 1

40-49: 6 (2 in ICU)

50-59: 1

60-69: 7 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 12 (2 in ICU)

80-89: 16 (1 in ICU)

90+: 5

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in the hospital with an “active” infection)

VACCINES FOR COVID-19 IN OTAWA

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 898,419 (+1,672)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 827,700 (+1,693)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 419,224 (+55,306)

Percentage of population five and above with at least one dose: 91 percent

Percentage of population five and above fully vaccinated: 83 percent

* Statistics for one- or two-dose Ottawa residents include anyone with an Ottawa zip code who has been vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ABOUT THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 45 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Public Health Hastings Prince Edward: 29 in hospital, 8 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 22 in hospital, 11 in ICU

Leeds District Health Unit, Grenville & Lanark: 18 in hospital, 6 in ICU

Renfrew County Health Unit: 7 in hospital, 2 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each relevant health unit at the time of publication.

EXPLOSIONS OF COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following countries:

18 long-term care homes

35 nursing homes

21 hospital units

38 other union environments (group house, supported independent living, etc.)

1 primary school

1 nursery

OPH stopped reporting on community outbreaks in workplaces, etc. as of January 2, 2022.

A full list of locations with active explosions is available at OPH panel for COVID-19.