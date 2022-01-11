World Bank warns of slowing global growth, widening inequality | World Bank News





Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the bank has raised the alarm about rising levels of inequality both within and between nations and its recent outlook is no exception.

The global economy is entering a phase of sharp slowdown, the World Bank warned on Tuesday as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, and the triple shock of rising inflation, high government debt levels and rising income inequality threaten recovery in the economy developing and developing. Recent Global Economic Outlook Report (PDF) from the World Bank sees the slowdown in global economic growth from 5.5 percent in 2021 to 4.1 percent in 2022, a outlook that is more pessimistic than June demand for 4.3 percent growth this year. Throughout the pandemic, the bank has raised the alarm about rising levels of inequality within and between nations and its recent outlook is no exception. In emerging economies, many governments lack the spending power to start growth. Meanwhile, rising prices for assets such as stocks and real estate continue to make the rich even richer, while boosting inflation that hits low-income families particularly hard. Moreover, unlike more developed economies, developing and developing countries have less room for monetary movement to let inflation heat up. Many have already raised interest rates several times to keep price pressures under control, but this policy tool also restrains economic activity. The result: rising borrowing costs increase the chances that emerging and emerging economies may experience a sharp decline when economic activity pulls back quickly from a shock, only to slow down significantly. This growing asset divergence is particularly troubling given the potential for social discontent in developing countries, the bank warned. The widening inequality is being exacerbated by growing uncertainty as Omicron infections spread rapidly, the bank noted, disrupting economic activity that is already being hampered by supply chain disruptions. These supply groans are leaving the poorest countries last on the global supply line, the bank said, as countries with deeper pockets outperform those for scarce goods. The lack of raw materials and the resulting instability in commodity prices, as well as extreme weather events caused by climate change are exacerbating the risks of food insecurity, further aggravating health and food, the report said. Different growth rates The World Bank forecasts a large growth rate gap between advanced and less affluent economies. Richer countries are expected to see a slowdown in economic growth from 5 percent last year to 3.8 percent this year and 2.3 percent in 2023, a moderate pace that the bank said would still be sufficient. to return production and investment to their pre-pandemic trend in these economies. For emerging and developing economies, by contrast, the bank is looking for growth rates to fall from 6.3 percent last year to 4.6 percent this year and 4.4 percent in 2023 leaving economic growth in those countries 4 percent below the trend. them before the pandemic. For many vulnerable economies, the hurdle is even greater, the bank said, noting that output of fragile and conflict-affected economies will be 7.5 percent below its pre-pandemic trend and output of small island states will be 8.5 percent below. As it has done in previous reports, the bank continues to call on nations to prioritize coronavirus vaccine parity to bring the pandemic under control. The supply of vaccines is increasing significantly, but new variants and barriers to vaccination remain the main obstacles, causing uncertainty about health to continue in the future, the report said. The World Bank also continues to push for accelerated debt relief efforts to help low-income countries that are under stress.

