



Stakeholders hope to secure funding to expose the fossilized remains of the largest ichthyosaur ever discovered in the UK, near where it was found in Rutland. The Rutland Water Reserve and Natural Park announced the finding yesterday, revealing that the 180-million-year-old specimen, nicknamed the Rutland Sea Dragon, was first identified during a routine drainage operation on site in February 2021. Anglian Water, which owns and operates the Rutland Water Reserve and Nature Park, received funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to complete the excavation and preserve the specimen for the next 12 to 18 months. In the future, stakeholders including the Rutland County Council and the Leicestershire & Rutland Wildlife Trust, hope that funding can be provided to return the skeleton to Rutland, for display in the reserve, county museum or other local location. Peter Simpson, CEO of Anglian Water, said: Preserving and accurately preserving something so scientifically valuable and part of our history is just as important to us as making sure our pipes and pumps are fit and flexible for it. the future. We also recognize the importance that such a discovery will have for the local community in Rutland. Our focus now is to secure the right funding to ensure that his legacy will last in the future. Skeleton of ichthyosaur in the middle of excavation Uji Anglian With a length of about 10 meters and a skull weighing approximately one ton, the specimen is the most complete ichthyosaur skeleton discovered in the UK to date. Following the discovery of the specimen, the excavation took place during August and September 2021, carried out by a team of expert paleontologists from all over the UK. The team included Emma Nicholls, senior curator of natural sciences at the Horniman Museum and Gardens, who described living on site and working 12 hours a day to complete the project. Living and breathing ichthyosaur for that intense time, when the excavation was over, watching the last part of the skeleton walk away in the rear of a flat-bed truck was a little exciting. It’s as if a part of our lives had been taken away, Nicholls said. Conservatory Nigel Larkin covers the specimen with plaster Uji Anglian Currently, the specimen resides in a secret location, under the care of paleontological conservative specialist Nigel Larkin, who worked alongside Nicholls on the excavation. Providing funding to eventually prepare and display the ichthyosaur in Rutland is another important step in the ongoing project, Nicholls says. She said: I think it is really important that every museum, including the Horniman Museum where I am, is connected to the local community. It gives people who visit the museum a sense of identity and a sense of a relationship with the collections that are on their doorstep. And ultimately, this returns the museum in a positive way, because it means that in a way, they also become custodians of the collection. Academic papers on the specimen are expected to be published in the future. Footage of the excavation will be shown on BBC Twos Digging for Britain tonight at 20:00.

