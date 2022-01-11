US, Russia hold talks amid tensions over Ukraine | News, Sports, Work





GENEVA (AP) – Senior US and Russian officials began special talks Monday aimed at easing tensions over a Russian military build-up on the border with Ukraine, part of a storm of diplomatic activity in Europe this week. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and his delegation arrived escorted by Swiss police to the US diplomatic mission in Geneva for face-to-face talks with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and her team. The meeting is part of “Strategic Security Dialogue” Talks on arms control and other broad issues were launched by Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin during a June summit in the Swiss city. No major progress was immediately apparent. After an informal working dinner on Sunday, Ryabkov predicted “difficult” the Geneva talks will be followed by a NATO-Russia meeting in Brussels on Wednesday and a multilateral Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe meeting in Vienna on Thursday. Moscow has sought to obtain a range of concessions from the US and its Western allies, including assurances that NATO would not expand further east into former Soviet states like Ukraine, along whose border Russia has amassed about 100,000 troops in steps that have raised concerns about a possible military intervention there. Sherman “emphasized the United States’ commitment to the international principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and the freedom of sovereign nations to choose their own alliances.” at dinner, State Department spokesman Ned Price said, referring to Ukraine and its aspirations to join NATO. Many analysts say any such move at best would be years away. Sherman “He said the United States would welcome real progress through diplomacy.” Price said. The U.S. has downplayed hopes for significant progress this week, saying some demands – such as a possible halt to NATO enlargement – run counter to countries’ sovereign rights to establish their own security agreements, and therefore they are non-negotiable. But US officials have been open to other ideas, such as limiting possible future deployment of strike missiles in Ukraine and setting boundaries for US and NATO military exercises in Eastern Europe – if Russia is willing to withdraw from Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken bluntly said Sunday that he does not expect any progress in the coming week. Instead, he said a more likely positive outcome would be an agreement to de-escalate tensions in the short term and return to talks at an appropriate time in the future. But the US will need to see a de-escalation for current progress. “It is very difficult to see that this is happening when there is a constant escalation, when Russia has a weapon in Ukraine’s head with 100,000 troops near its borders, the possibility of doubling it in a very short time.” Blinken told ABC “This week.” The latest news of today and more in the inbox

