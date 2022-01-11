Security measures in Ontario schools’ not enough ‘: Teachers’ union

Teachers’ unions are voicing security concerns ahead of the reopening of schools in Ontario next week, as the government severely restricts access to PCR tests for students and teachers.

Karen Brown, president of the Ontario Primary Teachers Federation, said that while many teachers want to return to personal teaching and think it is the “best way” to engage with students, some are still worried about whether have sufficient security. Measures put in place Monday to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

Its union and the Ontario High School Teachers Federation are calling for more HEPA filters in schools to reduce class size to promote physical distance, along with testing, tracking and monitoring COVID-19 for ensure a safe return to schools.

Brown said she thinks parents should prepare “for too many breaks.”

“What they have announced so far is not enough,” Brown added.

“We have been in this pandemic for almost two years. Why do we still ask for those things? “And we need to have testing, we need to do fast antigen testing and contract tracking.”

Minister of Education Stephen Lecce and Ontario Medical Chief Dr. Kieran Moore, will make an announcement Wednesday on the preparations being made for the return to personal tutoring.

In a written statement issued Tuesday, Lecce said the government was prepared to return teaching to the classroom “by doing as much as we can to improve ventilation, ensure high quality PPE and expand access to vaccinations” “.

He said the province has sent 9.1 million N95 unsettled masks to staff and more than four million three-layer masks to students, with more deliveries to be sent in the coming weeks and months.

It has also accelerated access to supplements for education and childcare staff, and is placing an additional 3,000 HEPA filter units on school boards in addition to the existing 70,000 HEPA filter units and other school ventilation equipment.

Lecce said the province is continuing to accept home PCR testing for symptomatic students and teaching staff, but the Ministry of Health’s new guideline indicates that home PCR self-collection kits will only be offered to students and staff who become symptomatic. during school.

Test kits will only be given to students or staff who develop fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or loss of taste or smell, or two or more symptoms such as runny nose, sore throat or muscle aches.

















If an individual has only one of the last symptoms, or a different symptom like pink eye, he should be isolated until the symptoms improve for at least 24 hours, or 48 hours if gastrointestinal symptoms are present, the document notes. In these cases, family members are not required to isolate themselves.

The ministry said PCR kits would not be offered to entire groups or school populations.

The ministry said those awaiting the result of a COVID-19 test, or who may not have access to a test, should be isolated at home regardless of vaccination status, along with others in their family. Isolation requirements range from five days to 10 days depending on age, vaccination status, and whether an individual has been immunocompromised.

The government said that because of the prevalence and inability to test all symptomatic individuals, schools will not routinely notify students if they are exposed to a positive case, or if a child or student or staff member is absent. due to COVID-19 related symptoms.

Karen Littlewood, president of the Ontario High School Teachers Foundation, questioned how safe it is to reopen schools as Ontario continues to report record numbers of COVID-19 patients in hospitals and intensive care, along with strains in the health care system.

“We want to be in the classroom, we want to be face to face, but I do not know what has changed since the tsunami was announced last week,” Littlewood said.

Ontario reported 3,220 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and 477 people in intensive care on Tuesday. There were also 250 patients on ventilators due to COVID-19.

