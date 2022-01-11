Leading numbers of COVID-19 in the Ottawa area today





The OPH COVID-19 hospital number drops for the first time in 2022.

A hospital gives an example of its load of COVID patients.

Outaouaisand EOHU have mostly registered their COVID hospitalizations. Today’s Ottawa Update There are 52 Ottawa residents in local hospitals for active COVID-19 treatment, according to an update from the Ottawa Public Health (OPH) on Tuesday. The total was 64 on Monday update and this is the first time in 2022 where the number falls on these counts. For the most part, it has been consistently in trend for over two weeks. Six of these patients are in an ICU, a figure that has been more consistent. These hospital numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. They also do not cover people with persistent COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health care units. Queensway-Carleton Hospital posted its photo of COVID-19 hospitalization, showing an example of the number of all patients who tested positive. OPH lists five active explosions there. Today, QCH has 75 admitted patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. 4 are in the ICU for care. –@QCHOttawa Hospitals are also challenged by the growing number of cases because staff shortages reduce their capacity. of coronavirus levels in Ottawa wastewater, which do not rely on testing, had been up for about a month since the last update on January 6th. Researchers measuring new coronavirus levels in Ottawa wastewater find that they are similar to the levels observed in the third wave of the April 2021 pandemic. (613covid.ca) The number of cases has risen to record levels in many countries this winter, and as the spread of the Omicron variant dominates and limits testing, the current number of cases in Ottawais many times larger. On Tuesday, the OPH reported another 419 cases with COVID-19 and deaths without COVID-19. The seven-day continuous average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 inhabitants is about 440, with limited testing capacity making it less reliable. Of the people being tested, 32.7 percent are positive. This number has generally increased since the end of November, with the next update on Wednesday. Ninety-one percent of Ottawa residents aged five and older have at least one dose of the vaccine, 83 percent have at least two, and 42 percent have three.suitability is extremely limited for children under 18 years of age. The next vaccination update also comes on Wednesday. Across the region The 77 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported Monday in western Quebec set a local pandemic record, beating 45 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit. The wider region (with one exception) reports 223 inpatients with COVID-19 as of noon ET, which has been steadily increasing. Thirty of them need intensive care, which has been more consistent. Prince Edward Hastings Public Health is that exception,reporting all COVID-19 patients to its hospitalsregardless of the reason for admission or whether they live there. That health unit and Kingston area are also offering updates three times a week.

