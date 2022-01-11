Goldfish are taught to walk on land to study the behavior of Israeli animalsExBulletin







change subtitles Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images Imagine this: A goldfish floating in a square wheeled tank while deliberately spinning from one side of a room to another. It’s not a scene from a children’s book or a futuristic movie. It’s an animal behavior experiment at Israel’s Ben-Gurion University in the Negev, where researchers have successfully trained some goldfish to steer a robotic vehicle in an attempt to explore if their species are able to navigate the land . And it turns out that they can simply be, according to the findings published in the journal Behavioral brain research. “The study suggests that the ability to navigate is universal and not environmentally specific,” said Shachar Givon, a Ph.D. student and one of the authors of the paper. “Second, it shows that goldfish have the cognitive ability to learn a complex task in an environment completely different from the one in which they evolved. As anyone who has tried to learn to ride a bicycle or drive a car knows. , is challenging at first. “ The team set out to explore whether animals’ innate navigation skills are universal or limited to their natural habitats, the scientists explained in a press release. “It goes without saying that fish, in general, are not naturally equipped to explore terrestrial environments,” the study warns. To overcome this hurdle, the researchers created the “fish-driven vehicle,” a set of wheels under the goldfish tank that uses a sophisticated camera system to record and translate the movements of a fish in navigation directions. The FOV changes its position based on the movement characteristics of the fish, its location and orientation in the water tank. The researchers charged six goldfish to “drive” the vehicle toward a visual target, a colorful mark on the wall of the experiment room, visible through the clear sides of the tank. Like any potential driver, the fish started with lessons. The researchers tested whether the fish could move towards the target in exchange for a food ball. They perform multiple 30-minute sessions to see how many times each fish reaches the target, how long each car has taken, and the distance it has traveled each time. After a few days of training, the fish were able to navigate towards the target even if they hit a wall along the way or started the car from a new location. In particular, they were not deceived even by the fraud objectives set by the researchers. Here it looks. “The findings … suggest that the way space is represented in the fish’s brain and the strategies it uses may be just as successful in a terrestrial environment as they are in an aquatic environment,” the study concludes. “It hints at universality in the way space is represented across environments.” However, scientists say more research is needed to extend these findings to more complex landscapes, such as open terrestrial environments. And they say future studies should test this methodology on terrestrial animals in aquatic environments “to reach more crucial conclusions”. It seems that this study was not the first or last of its kind. As the authors note, rodents, dogs and even other fish have taken the helm in previous experiments. This story originally appeared on Morning edition live blog.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/01/11/1072095219/goldfish-driving-car-israel-study The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos