NB COVID-19 Summary: The province projects 5,500 new cases a day, 220 hospitalizations

About5,500 New Brunswickersare are expected to test positive for COVID-19 per day through late January or early February if current trends continue, according to the province’s leading epidemiologist.

Hospital admissions could reach nearly 220, Mathieu Chalifoux said at a technical conference on Tuesday.

A record 88 people have now been hospitalized because of the virus, he said.

As of Monday, 13 people were in intensive care and 10 were in ventilators. Updated figures have not yet been published.

“The coming weeks will be intense.”

The COVID-19 forecast for the province over the coming weeks if current trends continue. (New Brunswick Government)

Not only will health care services be affected, but also police, fire and electricity services, he said, noting that about 55,000 people could be isolated at any time during the projected peak before returning to current levels. in about five to six weeks.

Those forecasts could be cut by about a third if people reduce their contacts, Chalifoux said.

This is the best way people can protect their family, reduce the burden on the health care system and protect the economy, he told the conference.

“We have to assume that everyone we come in contact with can have it,” Chalifoux said.

People should go to as few places as possible, with as few people as possible and notentertain in their home, advised Dr. Jennifer Russell, Senior Medical Officer.

If you absolutely do not need to spend time with other people, then do not do it, she said.

Predictions for COVID-19 if people reduce their contacts by 10 percent (pink stripes) or 20 percent (blue stripes). (New Brunswick Government)

Russell also asked people to make a plan to take care of themselves and each family member who gets sick. That includes supplies on hand, such as beans, a thermometer, pain relievers and snacks to prepare, she said.

Dr. France Desrosiers, president and CEO of Vital Health Network, and Dr. John Dornan, interim president and CEO of Horizon Health Network, also attended the conference. No politicians participated.

Hundreds of health care workers are sick or isolated, and hospitals are at the COVID red alert level, providing only urgent or urgent services.

Monday night, Prime Minister Blaine HiggstoldCBCPower and PoliticsNew Brunswick may reconsider the issue of mandatory vaccines for COVID-19.

“I think it’s something that will have further discussion in New Brunswick, and probably across the country,” he said.

Last Friday, Russell said the pandemic “now poses a major threat to our healthcare system.”

There are 7,668 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, based on onPCR (polymerase chain reaction) laboratory tests, including 220 new cases announced Monday.

But this is not an accurate picture of the virus spreading because PCR tests are now being limited to groups that are considered atthe highest risk of being hospitalized due to the virus, including over 50 people.

If people aged two to 49 have symptoms, they were asked to do a quick test, which is now being treated as confirmatory. If they test positive, they are asked to register their results online.

Another 443 positive rapid test results were submitted with a result date of January 9th, Public Health said in a press release Monday.

“Due to the delay between the time people submit their results and the proliferation currently occurring due to the Omicron variant, these numbers combined with the positive daily PCR results available on the COVID-19 panel are understood to be lower than the number current cases. ”reads the notice.

However, the province will begin to make public the positive results of the rapid testPanel and COVID-19by the end of the week, said Department of Health spokesman Bruce Macfarlane. Health areas and age groups of those who test positive will also be included.

A total of 639,488 PCR tests have been performed to date.

As of Monday, 26 percent of New Brunswickers have received a booster dose, from 25.4 percent, 83.2 percent who have taken two doses, 83.1 percent and 90.8 percent who have taken a dose, unchanged

New Brunswick had20,699 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 12,857 recoveries to date and 172 deaths.

Public health requires volunteers

Public Health is seeking volunteers at Fredericton and St. John for “immediate needs support over the next four months,” according to a counselor released Monday by New Brunswick University students and faculty.

Volunteers are needed, it says:

Administration of vaccines and boosters

Assist in assessment and testing centers

Assist with administrative tasks and duties, as needed

“We sincerely thank you for your immediate attention to this urgent call for help. Thank you for doing your part in keeping our community safe.”