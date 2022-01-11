NS reports another death related to COVID-19, 15 new hospitalizations – Halifax





Nova Scotia reported a new death related to COVID-19 and 15 other hospitalizations on Tuesday. The province said a man in his 80s died in the central area. “I am very saddened to hear of another death from this virus,” said Prime Minister Tim Houston in a press release. For all Nova Scotians, we know what we need to do to protect ourselves and others. Therefore, please do your part to prevent another loss. Read more: The NS healthcare system is at the breaking point as hundreds of workers lose their jobs There are currently 58 Nova Scotians in hospital with the virus and four in the ICU. Of the hospitalized cases, 56 cases were identified as being the Omicron variant. The average age of hospitalized persons is 67 years. The story goes down the ad The province reported 616 new cases confirmed by PCR of COVID-19 on Tuesday after completing 3,807 tests the day before. This includes 332 new cases in the central area, 103 in the eastern area, 69 in the northern area and 112 cases in the western area. There are now approximately 6,796 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Outbreaks reported in hospitals Nova Scotia Health says a new outbreak has been reported in a ward at Northside General Hospital in North Sidney, where less than five patients have tested positive to date. Trends Do not treat the Omicron COVID-19 variant like the flu, WHO warns

Quebec will impose a tax on people who are unvaccinated by COVID-19 Read more: Veteran ER doctor in NS says Omicron has ‘overloaded’ already fragile system According to the announcement, there are more cases related to the ongoing outbreaks in five hospitals: three other patients in a ward at the Abbie J. Lane Memorial Building of the QEII Center for Health Sciences; less than 10 patients tested positive

two other patients in a separate ward at Northside General Hospital; a total of 10 patients have now tested positive

an additional patient in a separate ward at Northside General Hospital; less than five patients tested positive

an additional patient in a ward at the Victoria General Center of the QEII Center for Health Sciences; less than 10 patients tested positive

an additional patient in a ward at New Waterford Consolidated Hospital; a total of 14 patients have now tested positive “All patients are being closely monitored and other measures to prevent and control the infection are being put in place,” the province said. The story goes down the ad Read more: Nova Scotia’s temporary sick leave program resumes calls for permanent plan As of Monday, 1,870,346 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province. Of these, 90.2 percent of Nova Scotians received their first dose and 82.9 percent received their second dose, while 21.3 percent received a booster injection. Provincial health officials will hold a conference on COVID-19 tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. It will be broadcast live on the Global News Halifax website.















1:53

Nova Scotia school ventilation improvements are in the works





Previous video



The next video



© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8503362/nova-scotia-scotia-covid-19-jan-11-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos