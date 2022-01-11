Ensure a timely return to constitutional order and the protection of human rights in Mali.





Thank you, Madam President, and thank you again, SRSG Wane and Ms. Dicko, for your information and for all that you are doing in these most difficult circumstances. Like the other members of the Council, the UK is seriously concerned about the latest developments in Mali. We are deeply sorry for the deaths of eight peacekeepers as a result of hostile acts, since the last meeting of the Council to discuss the situation in October. The frequency of these miserable attacks speaks to the severity of the security challenges facing Mali, with serious consequences for both civilians and peacekeepers. He underlined the need for coordinated efforts by the Malian authorities and international partners to stabilize the country. These efforts must be led by a legitimate government focused on meeting the needs of its people. Instead, we have a transitional government focused on extending its tenure in office. Malis’s proposal to postpone the elections for up to five years is deeply disappointing. He questions the commitment of the transitional authorities to democracy and the rule of law, despite the assurances given to the members of this Council during our visit to Bamako last October. We continue to stand behind ECOWAS’s mediation efforts. We call on the authorities in transition to prepare for elections without delay so that the constitutional order can be restored as soon as possible. Like ECOWAS, we believe that any long-term reform must be moved forward by the next democratically elected government. We encourage the transition authorities to continue to engage with ECOWAS in good faith, in order to reach an agreement on a credible election schedule. As the conflict in Mali escalates and spreads further south, civilians are in greater need than ever for protection and humanitarian assistance. The Wagner Group’s confirmed presence in Mali risks further destabilizing the country. The UK made clear our concerns in the joint statement we co-signed with other international partners on 23 December. We have seen how civilians have been abused in their human rights and how UN peacekeepers have been put at risk by the presence of Wagner’s irresponsible forces in the Central African Republic. The deployment of mercenaries will only increase the challenges facing Mali. We call on the Malian authorities to reconsider their decision. The UK remains committed to the people of Mali and to helping build stability and long-term development. Through our deployment to MINUSMA, UK troops are making a tangible contribution to the mission objectives, including protecting civilians in hard-to-reach areas. They are also assisting UN human rights teams in investigating abuses. Last November, the UK’s Global Ambassador for Human Rights, Rita French, visited Mali and heard about the reduction of space for human rights actors in the country and the ongoing barriers to women’s involvement in politics and construction. of peace. MB is using program funding to help strengthen women’s voices and we welcome Ms. Dicko’s voice and testimony here today. As we look to the elections and the resumption of the Peace Process, we call on the transitional authorities, the armed signatories and all actors to redouble their efforts to include women and youth. The UK will continue to closely monitor the situation in Mali and we believe the Security Council should do the same, keeping all options open with a view to ensuring a timely return to constitutional order and the protection of human rights. Thank you, Madam President.

