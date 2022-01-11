International
The Pope says getting the COVID vaccine is a moral obligation
January 11, 2022 – Pope Francis came out in support of vaccines against COVID-19 on Monday in some of his strongest languages to date, suggesting that vaccination was a moral obligation. He also criticized people for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.
In his annual address to the Vatican ambassadors on the foreign policy of the churches, the Pope said that people should take care of themselves and this translates into respect for the health of those around us. Health care is a moral obligation, The Associated Press reported.
Francesco has previously avoided using such strong language about the vaccine, the Associated Press said. In a message last August, Francesco had said that getting a vaccination was an act of love, as well as helping other people do the same.
On Monday, he also criticized the politicization of vaccinations and the spread of misinformation.
Often people allow themselves to be influenced by the ideology of the moment, often backed by unfounded information or poorly documented facts, he said.
Vaccines are not a magic cure, but they certainly represent, in addition to other treatments that need to be developed, the most reasonable solution to prevent the disease, he said.
Some Catholics have dismissed the vaccines, saying they are based on research using cells from aborted fetuses. The Associated Press reported that the Vatican doctrine office says it is morally acceptable to receive vaccines based on that research.
The pope, who is vaccinated, reiterated his call for wider access to COVID vaccines and called for a change in patent laws so that poor nations with low vaccination rates can develop their own vaccines.
It is appropriate for institutions such as the World Trade Organization and the World Intellectual Property Organization to adapt their legal instruments so that monopolistic rules do not constitute further barriers to production and to an organized and sustainable access to health care globally, he said. ai.
Sources
2/ https://www.webmd.com/vaccines/covid-19-vaccine/news/20220110/pope-says-getting-covid-vaccine-a-moral-obligation
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]