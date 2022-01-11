The Pope says getting the COVID vaccine is a moral obligation

January 11, 2022 – Pope Francis came out in support of vaccines against COVID-19 on Monday in some of his strongest languages ​​to date, suggesting that vaccination was a moral obligation. He also criticized people for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

In his annual address to the Vatican ambassadors on the foreign policy of the churches, the Pope said that people should take care of themselves and this translates into respect for the health of those around us. Health care is a moral obligation, The Associated Press reported.

Francesco has previously avoided using such strong language about the vaccine, the Associated Press said. In a message last August, Francesco had said that getting a vaccination was an act of love, as well as helping other people do the same.

On Monday, he also criticized the politicization of vaccinations and the spread of misinformation.

Often people allow themselves to be influenced by the ideology of the moment, often backed by unfounded information or poorly documented facts, he said.

Vaccines are not a magic cure, but they certainly represent, in addition to other treatments that need to be developed, the most reasonable solution to prevent the disease, he said.