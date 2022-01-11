Magawa, a heroic bomb-smelling rat who is estimated to have saved lives, is deadExBulletin







A mouse named Magawa, who died while retiring at the age of eight, sniffed dozens of landmines during his career in Cambodia. He is believed to have saved lives and is widely regarded as a hero. “His contribution allows communities in Cambodia to live, work and play; without fear of losing their lives or limbs,” the non-profit APOPO said on Tuesday. Magawa retired last year as the most successful explosive-smelling rat the organization has ever trained. His caregivers said he remained alive until last week, when he slowed down and had less appetite. Magawa was a giant African rat born in Tanzania. With careful training, he and his fellow rats learned to identify landmines and alert their human employees so that mines can be safely removed. Even among his skilled groups working in Cambodia, Magawa was a remarkable sniffer: In four years he helped clear more than 2.4 million square feet of land. In the process, he found 71 landmines and 38 unexploded ordnance. In 2020, Magawa received one of the highest animal honors in Britain. IN a virtual ceremony, the UK charity PDSA awarded Magawa its gold medal for his rescue work. “This is the first time in our 77-year history of honoring animals that we will have awarded a medal to a mouse,” PDSA chairman John Smith said during the proceedings. The Magawa medal was perfectly sized like a mouse and fit his work harness. Christophe Cox, CEO and co-founder of APOPO, said at the time that the organization began exploring new explosive detection techniques after an analysis revealed that landmine detection was “the most expensive and tedious part of the problem.” “That’s why we came up with the idea to use rats, because rats are fast. They can control an area of ​​200 square meters in half an hour, something that would require a manual deminer four days,” Cox said at the ceremony. virtual. Magawa was born in Tanzania in 2014, socialized and transferred to Siem Reap, Cambodia, in 2016 to begin his bomb-sniffing career. APOPO uses positive reinforcement methods that give rats nutritional rewards for performing tasks such as finding a target or walking across a surface. Then they are trained to discriminate against odors: they choose explosive scents over something else to get a food reward. Although they have horrible sight, rats are ideal for such work, with their extraordinary sense of smell and their size are very easy to light mines. When they discover a mine, they lightly scratch on it, signaling to their holder what they have found. Their reward: a banana. Cox said earlier that rats have liberated more than 1 million people from the terror of living with landmines. As APOPO said on Tuesday, “A hero rests.” Editor’s note: Portions of this story were originally published in September 2020 and have been updated.

