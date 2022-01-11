Internationally trained nurses to work in Ontario hospitals to alleviate staff crisis





TORONTO – Internationally educated nurses will be allowed to work in Ontario hospitals, long-term care homes and other health facilities facing staff-related pandemic challenges, the provincial health minister announced on Tuesday. Christine Elliott said more than 1,200 applicants had expressed interest in programs that would see internationally trained professionals located where additional assistance is needed, under the supervision of another regulated healthcare provider. “Expanding opportunities for internationally educated nurses is just one more way that Ontario is strengthening its healthcare power,” Elliott told a news conference, noting that the situation in hospitals remains serious. Read more: 46% of those currently hospitalized with COVID in Ontario were admitted for other reasons: new data The province will run programs with Ontario Health, which oversees the health system, and the Ontario College of Nurses. The story goes down the ad Participants will have the opportunity to become permanent staff, the Ontario Health chief told a news conference. CEO Matthew Anderson said about 300 nurses are likely to be able to start work as early as this week at some of the 50 hospitals identified as in need of workforce support. He said the rapid rise to meet the need amid the high number of absences in hospitals would be challenging, but he noted that “every nurse matters” given the current situation, which has seen the Omicron wave rise. virus-related hospitalizations in record numbers. Trends BC Cats claim Vitamix box as their ‘furry’ home in a days-long brawl with owners

46% of those currently hospitalized with COVID in Ontario were admitted for other reasons: new data “Every person we can get to that first line of care makes a difference,” he said. “We are very eager to achieve this.”















Ontario reported 477 COVID-19 patients in intensive care as of Tuesday and a record figure of 80 intensive care daily admissions the day before. There were 3,220 hospitalized virus patients as some hospitals limited services, and a system-wide pause in scheduled operations continued to free up resources. The story goes down the ad Elliott noted Tuesday that patients appear to require slightly shorter hospital stays and intensive care when infected with the Omicron variant compared to the Delta variant, which was dominant in Ontario in the months before the rapid Omicron intake starting last month. . She said current trends indicate that the Omicron wave will peak around the third or fourth week of January and the first week of February for intensive care units – although the exact number of people infected each day is not known due to policy changes restricting tests for those considered most at risk. Amid the ongoing Omicron wave, Anderson also remarked Tuesday on a protocol developed with the provincial chief physician to address staff shortages, including the possibility that workers who tested positive for COVID-19 would return to work as they should. made other provinces. He said those people would be restricted to certain areas where they could work “in case this kind of situation arises”. © 2022 The Canadian Press

