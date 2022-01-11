Senators unveil legislation to crack down on bear hunting





WASHINGTON A pair of senators introduced the legislation Tuesday seeking to curb bear hunting in order to preserve their population globally. of Bear Hunting Elimination Act, sponsored by Sens. John Kennedy, R-La., And Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., Would ban the importation, export, and interstate trade of certain internal organs hunted by eight species of bears such as brown bears, black bears, and polar bears. Similar legislation has been passed in Congress in previous years. The bill says federal and state covert operations have revealed that American bears have been hunted without permission for their internal organs, which are body fluids such as bile or internal organs such as the gallbladder. Thousands of bears are kept in cages on farms in countries like China, Vietnam, Laos and Myanmar to extract bile. National Geographic. Bear extracted from bear has been used in traditional Asian medicines, according to World Society for the Protection of Animals, such as use for treating kidney problems and stomach and digestive disorders. The organization said that recently, bear bile has been added to products like shampoo and wine. Hunting bears to harvest their organs is cruel and destroying bear populations, Kennedy said in a statement, adding that the move would make it harder for animal abusers to take advantage of their brutality. Duckworth said the bill would end this inhumane practice in the United States and help slow down bear hunting and declining bear populations. The bill will impose fines of up to $ 25,000 on people who violate the provisions of the bill. In addition to banning interstate and international trade in bear organs, legislation would encourage bilateral and multilateral efforts to eliminate trade. He would also ensure that there is federal legislation that specifically focuses on domestic trade and products that contain, or are labeled as containing, bear internal organs. In 2018, wildlife officials in Canada dismantled a trafficking ring for black bear gall bladders in which more than 100 bears were killed over a three year period. Bear gallbladders can be sold for thousands of dollars on the black market. Last September, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and officials in Montana were investigating the death of a grizzly bear as an illegal hunting incident, despite the grizzly bears being protected in Montana and the 48 lowest states under the Endangered Species Act.

