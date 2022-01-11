46% of those currently hospitalized with COVID in Ontario were admitted for other reasons: new data





New data show that 46 percent of people currently in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19 were admitted for reasons other than the virus. The Ontario government released the data after indicating for some time that it would begin to distinguish between those admitted for COVID-19-related illnesses and random admissions. “We are updating Ontario public reporting to distinguish hospitalized patients due to # COVID19 from those admitted for other reasons with COVID-19,” Health Minister Christine Elliott wrote Tuesday morning. Read more: Ontario will soon identify random COVID inpatients: spokesperson “While this does not change the serious situation in Ontario hospitals, it is important to share this data to provide additional context on the pandemic situation.” The province showed that there are currently 3,220 people in hospital with COVID-19 – about 54 per cent were admitted because of the virus, while about 46 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. The story goes down the ad The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has increased by 753 compared to Monday’s report, although the figure reported on Monday is likely to be a small number as not all hospitals report data on weekends. In Ontario, 28,693,247 doses of vaccine were administered, with over 141,000 doses administered yesterday. 91.1% of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and 88.5% have two doses. There are 7951 new cases with # COVID-19. – Christine Elliott (@celliottability) January 11, 2022 Of those hospitalized, the province said 477 are in the ICU, which has risen to 39. About 83 per cent of those in intensive care were admitted because of COVID, while about 17 per cent were admitted for other reasons. The province also reported 7,951 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, though that’s an understatement due to recently placed testing restrictions. There have now been 896,248 confirmed cases of COVID in Ontario since the onset of the pandemic. Trends COVID-19 Enhancement Measures: Here’s what you need to know about side effects

Do not treat the Omicron COVID-19 variant like the flu, WHO warns 45,451 additional tests have been completed. The positivity rate stands at 24.4 percent. The story goes down the ad Twenty-one virus-related deaths were also reported on Tuesday, bringing the number of provincial deaths to 10,399. A total of 747,289 COVID cases are considered resolved, which is an increase of 9,893. 141,693 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Ontario on Monday. The story goes down the ad View link » <br />

