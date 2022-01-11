The hypocrisy of the Beijing International Olympic Committee

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

In less than a month, athletes from around the world will gather in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics, giving the Chinese Communist Party a global platform with hundreds of millions of spectators.

Adolf Hitler infamously used the 1936 Games as a springboard for his conquest of all of Europe and further exacerbated the genocidal efforts of Nazi Germany. Vladimir Putin used the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics as a starting point for the Russian occupation of the Crimean Peninsula of Ukraine just one month after the Games. Will Taiwan’s independence then be threatened as China increases its military incursions over the democratic island?

Despite calls from over 180 human rights groups and Western officials for the International Olympic Committee to relocate the Winter Games from Beijing, the IOC has stated that they are “strictly politically neutral at all times”. This claim of neutrality when it comes to the atrocities and aggression of the Chinese Communist Parties is surprisingly ironic given the decades-old tough stance the IOC held against apartheid policies in South Africa.

Admirably, the IOC set a precedent in 1964 when it banned South Africa from participating in the Tokyo Games because of the country’s segregationist and discriminatory apartheid practices. Soon the IOC took a bold step further and permanently banned South Africa from participating in all the Games, until real reforms came in 1992, ending their dark chapter.

For those who oppose a boycott of the Beijing Games on the premise that we should not politicize sports and allow athletes to compete, I would ask, would they have said the same about the IOC boycott in South Africa?

The IOC listed the reasons for the expulsion from South Africa in a 2018 post about apartheid that should raise serious questions about their current standards for participating in the Games, let alone the honor of waiting.

It is now the job of the fans to put pressure on the IOC corporate sponsors.

It reads: “Between 1960 and 1983, 3.5 million non-white South Africans were forced to leave their homes and move to separate cities.”

Suffice it to look at the litany of atrocities being perpetrated by the Chinese Communist Party (PKK) and wonder why the IOC has not listed their next host governments also for major human rights abuses.

The U.S. State Department estimates that at least one million Uighur Muslim minorities in China’s western Chinese province of Xinjiang are being forcibly removed and placed in internment camps as part of an “ethnic assimilation campaign.”

We have been told by the IOC that isolated areas where minorities were forced to live in South Africa had “little work and widespread poverty”. What about forced labor that Uighurs are forced to work in cotton fields or build solar panels that the rest of the world inevitably buys?

The IOC also cited “government-issued IDs for non-whites” as an apartheid policy.

However, a state of mass surveillance of the CCP has taken the apartheid model and put it steroid in its efforts to monitor the activities of ethnic minorities and Democratic activists in Hong Kong with new sophisticated and intrusive technologies.

Consider also the IOC’s concern about South Africa apartheid “bans on voting, protests and holding public office”. There is certainly no such freedom available to target minority groups in China. Why the double standard?

Giving the GPC Games and failing to relocate them after serious violations of international law runs counter to the principles of the IOC itself. According to its mission, the IOC claims that its role is “to cooperate with competent public or private organizations and authorities in the effort to put sport at the service of humanity and thus to promote peace.” But the PKK is not cooperating with competent public or private organizations; nor does it help humanity through peace.

The IOC declares itself as the “guardian of the Olympic Games” and “acts as a catalyst for cooperation” between Olympic committees, athletes, broadcasters, sponsors and other stakeholders.

However, IOC members vote by secret ballot to determine future hosting sites in a maneuver that is far from transparent and that could very well stimulate the selection of authoritarian-dominated countries that are happy to spend billions of dollars on the Games. in exchange for a show. a global spectacle in their own country and presenting a charade to the rest of the world.

It is a system full of corrupt influences.

We also saw the disgusting performance recently by IOC board member Dick Pound as he viciously vindicated the Chinese government’s treatment of tennis star Peng Shuai following her allegations of sexual assault at the hands of China’s deputy prime minister and since has largely disappeared. The IOC can not be trusted to care about the well-being of our athletes, who may dare to speak openly to oppose human rights violations in China this February.

To secure the 2008 Beijing Games, China promised the international press full access. However, with the Games in hand, journalists covering anti-government protests were detained and expelled, while Chinese activists were arrested, detained or simply “disappeared” while the world was distracted by athletic competition.

Despite these persistent experiences and misconduct, the IOC once again decided to give the Chinese Communist Party the 2022 Winter Olympics. Ignorance is no longer an excuse.

Now, the CCP will use this opportunity to camouflage, distort and hide their oppressive authoritarian regime, which is currently committing genocide, actively suppressing the democratic rights of the people in Hong Kong and Tibet, threatening regional security, stealing American intellectual property, deceiving the world over the origins of a pandemic that has killed millions, engaging in debt diplomacy, and increasing their CO2 emissions to an alarming rate, just to name a few.

At this point Winner Games will not be moved. The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has made it clear that athletes will continue to go to Beijing.

In their letter to Fox News, the USOPC cites the US-led boycott of the 1980 Moscow Games as a reason. But they ignore the ban on the South African IOC because of apartheid. Why?

It is now up to fans to put pressure on IOC corporate sponsors like Coca-Cola, Airbnb and Proctor & Gamble to meet their values ​​and environmental, social and governance claims to attract their sponsorships. NBC, which is paying the IOC $ 7.7 billion for the broadcasting rights of the 2032 Olympic Games, should also be closely monitored to see how willing it is to report on atrocities taking place in the country from i which will transmit.

For the IOC it is time for an account. Its leadership and those who benefit from the Games are now collaborators turning a blind eye to a genocide. As Holocaust survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel noted, “Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the torturer, never the tortured.”