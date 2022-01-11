Turkish president criticized for his plan to fight inflationExBulletin

The new year brought a huge rise in food prices within a currency crisis that has been going on for months. The Turkish president is taking an unorthodox approach to rectifying the issue.

RACHEL MARTIN, hospitable:

Inflation is rising here in the US, but in some countries like Turkey, the situation is extreme. The new year brought a huge rise in food prices there and a currency crisis that has been going on for months. The Turkish president is taking an unorthodox approach. NPR’s Peter Kenyon has spoken to people in Istanbul who are trying to succeed.

PETER KENYON, BYLINE: Nejdet Sik, who works at a kebab restaurant, says people are under a lot of strain. He can feel it whenever he gets on the bus or tram.

NEJDET SIK: What more can I say? Economy – everyone is upset. If you touch someone, he’s really like the dog – I want to bite you because stress, too much stress, brother, so I hope it changes.

KENYON: He says he fully understands how they feel, seeing their standard of living fall before their eyes.

SIK: What will they do? They can not buy items, can not provide electricity, can not give gas, take care of children or rent. What will they do?

KENYON: Many economists will tell you that one big reason for Turkey’s inflation problem is President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s orthodox theory that lowering interest rates will lower prices, rather than force them to do more. high, as most economists believe. In a speech to members of his ruling party late last year, Erdogan seemed to acknowledge the risk involved in lowering rates. But he declared that in the end he would give a profit to the Turkish lira and the country. Analyst Can Selcuki at Istanbul Economic Research says that although he does not support Erdogan’s policy, he can explain what the Turkish president is trying to do.

CAN SELCUKI: So the two bases of the new model are low interest rates and depreciated cheap, in order to boost exports, construction and tourism, which in turn will provide a surplus, which will be used for investment, thus appreciating the Turkish one. cheaper and lower interest rates.

KENYON: The problem, says Selcuki, is that no economist he knows believes that currency markets will respond as Erdogan says.

SELCUKI: The belief in the Erdogan administration is that interest rates cause inflation, which is against any common wisdom or knowledge of the economy we have.

KENYON: But instead of changing course, Erdogan has dug in his foot and vowed to continue. At an outdoor tea house, I meet Bojana, who did not want to give her last name when she was critical of Turkey. She is a 42-year-old independent filmmaker who moved to Turkey two years ago from Macedonia. She obviously says that this crisis in the Turkish lira works well for foreigners who are paid in euros or other relatively strong currencies. But she is very aware of what she is doing to her Turkish friends.

BOJANA: You see it everywhere. You can see it in the neighborhood. You can see the stores are closing. It can be seen, of course, in supermarket bills that have now doubled, if not tripled, how much they were. But it is tangible. You can see it.

KENYON: So far, many in Turkey are aware that the lira lost almost 40% of its value against the dollar last year and they are wondering what the new year will bring. Peter Kenyon, NPR News, Istanbul.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our Terms of Use website and permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created in a fast time frame up Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor and is manufactured using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.