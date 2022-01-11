Manitoba reports another 40 hospitalizations on Tuesday





There are 40 other people with COVID-19 in Manitoba hospitals, including three others receiving intensive care,says the province’s online dashboard. There are now 418 people in hospital because of COVID-19, a new high pandemic since the province began reporting that statistic every day. The previously reported number was 404 people in the hospital on December 16, 2020. This includes 42 people with COVID-19 in intensive care units in the province, up from 39 the day before. A total of 96 patients, including those without COVID-19, are currently in intensive care. The initial capacity of the Manitoba ICU before the pandemic was 72. There are now 1,426 COVID-19-related deaths. The total number of deaths decreased by one from the previous day. The province has made corrections to COVID death statistics in the past. The province also reported 2,012 new cases of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, the province reported 33,617 active cases and 68,892 people have been cured of the virus. The number of cases is likely to be a significant underestimation of the total number of active cases in the province, due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, which has exceeded testing capacity and led to many cases not being reported. Most of the newly reported cases are in the Winnipeg health region, which posted 1,280 cases. There are also 259 in the Northern Health Region, 171 in the Southern Health region, 168 in the Prairie Mount Health region and 134 in the Interlake-Eastern health region. The Manitoba five-day test positivity rate fell slightly to 48.1 percent, from 49 percent on Monday. 4566 tests for COVID-19 were performed on Monday. As of Tuesday, 84.6 percent of eligible Manitobans (those aged five and over) have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 78 percent have had at least two and 31 percent have had three, says the provincial vaccine dashboard. There are just over 4,600 more doses scheduled to be given on Tuesday.

