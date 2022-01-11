Harbor Group International acquires the luxury apartment community in Southern California

Santa CLARITA, California., January 11, 2022 / PRNewswire / –Harbor Group International, LLC (“HGI”) and Azure Partners, LLC (“Azure”), today announce their joint venture to acquire Jefferson Vista Canyon, a 480-unit, A-class apartment community. In Santa Clarita, California HGI and Azure bought the property from JPI. JLL mediated the transaction and organized a $ 173 million Variable rate loans on behalf of HGI and Azure.

The Jefferson Vista Canyon Apartments are part of a 185-acre mixed-use development development designed to provide residents with convenient access to employment, recreation and leisure. Eventually, the development will have 650,000 square feet of office space and 165,000 square feet of retail, and will include an 11-acre park and direct access to 10 miles of hiking and hiking trails. of City of Santa Clarita will build a bridge along the Santa Clara River connecting the development with the Soledad Canyon Road, providing a key key point to meet the expected increase in resident and visitor density in the micro-location.

The community is centrally located and easily connects residents to key hubs of employment and lifestyle within the Santa Clarita Valley, the neighboring San Fernando Valley and throughout Los Angeles the Great via Route 14 and I-5. The property offers an integrated Metrolink Railway Station and Bus, which will provide residents with additional ways to access the main employment and entertainment centers in Los Angeles the Great. of Santa Clarita the region is close to a range of employers in the fields of aerospace and defense, medical equipment and biotechnology, advanced manufacturing, digital media and entertainment and information technology.

“The Jefferson Vista Canyon community provides the access, convenience and connectivity that today’s residents are seeking,” he said. Richard Litton, President, HGI. “This acquisition highlights HGI’s investment strategy for the acquisition of properties in dynamic and well-established markets with strong employment bases. We look forward to expanding our footprint in Southern California. ”

Bryant Ferber, Managing Director and Chief of Purchasing of Azure added, “We are excited to announce our first acquisition in California, and we expect this transaction to serve as a springboard for more opportunities in the west United States as we seek to expand our presence in the region. “Jefferson Vista Canyon fits in perfectly with our core investment strategy of buying the best-in-class asset in sub-markets with strong growth trajectories.”

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by the Managing Director Peter Yorck and the Director Nick Lavin. JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory Team Representing Borrowers Led by Managing Directors Brandon Smith, Annie Rice AND Jamie Leachman.

“This luxury asset has had an extraordinary lease over the last twelve months and will soon achieve stabilization, demonstrating strong tenant demand for this product and location,” Yorck said. “The sale of the Jefferson Vista Canyon shows continued strong investor interest in more suburban pockets. Los Angeles County, for example Santa Clarita. ”

Built in two phases from 2020 to 2021, the Jefferson Vista Canyon features contemporary finishes and desirable equipment unique to other communities in the area, including tourist-style pools and a rooftop deck. The indoor units include a mix of studio layouts, one, two and three bedrooms.

Jefferson Vista Canyon is added to HGI Southern California multi-family portfolio and marks the firm’s seventh multi-family investment in the region.

About Harbor Group International

Harbor Group International, LLC, and its subsidiaries control an investment portfolio of $ 16.3 billion including 4.4 million square feet of commercial space throughout United States AND United Kingdom and 59,000 apartment units in United States. In addition to its corporate headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, HGI holds offices in New York, Baltimore, Angels, and Tel Aviv.

About Azure Partners

Azure Partners LLC (“Azure”) is a real estate investment firm focused on the acquisition and management of real estate assets within high-growth markets in United States. Azure’s main investment objective is to generate superior risk-adjusted returns for its investors, giving investors the actual return on equity and minimizing negative risk.

Azure professionals are directly involved in more than $ 15 billion in commercial and residential real estate transactions throughout North America AND West Europe.

Since its inception in 2010, Azure has purchased approximately $ 2.5 billion of assets, including more than 11,000 multi-family units and 700,000 square feet of retail.

About JPI

JPI is a developer, builder, and national investment manager of Class A multifamily assets across the U.S., with over 5,000 apartment homes under construction. JPI is headquartered in Irving, Texas, and has an office in California. With a 30-year history of successful developments in key U.S. markets and an unparalleled depth of industry-specific experience, JPI stands among the most active private real estate companies in the country. The JPI executive management team has on average 25 years of comprehensive experience in multi-family development, ranging from low-density garden apartments and medium- and high-density enclosure and podium projects to student housing projects and high-rise buildings. mixed use. The firm provides investment management, pre-development, underwriting, marketing and asset management services, as well as construction, financial and administrative services. To learn more about JPI, please visit JPI.com.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using state-of-the-art technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with an annual revenue of $ 16.6 billion, operates in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 95,000 since September 30, 2021. JLL is the brand name and a registered trademark of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For more information, visit jll.com .

