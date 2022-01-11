HHS data show that hospitalizations in the US Covid-19 reach record highs





Registered nurse Akiko Gordon, left, and repertory therapist Janssen Redondo, right, are working within the ICU with a COVID-19-positive patient at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital. (MLKCH) on Friday, December 31, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images) According to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services, Covid-19 hospital admissions in the United States have reached a new record, surpassing the previous peak of January 2021. There are currently 145,982 people hospitalized with Covid-19, about twice as many as two weeks ago. There are nearly 24,000 intensive care unit beds in use for patients with Covid-19. Hospitalizations peaked about a year ago, with more than 142,000 people hospitalized with Covid-19 on January 14, 2021. During the Delta rise over the summer, hospitalizations of Covid-19 peaked at about 104,000 more. September 1, 2021. It has been just 23 days since the start of the pandemic that has had more than 125,000 people hospitalized with Covid-19 at the same time, HHS data show. Pediatric discharges have already surpassed previous peaks with nearly 5,000 children currently hospitalized with Covid-19 confirmed or suspected. This is almost double the previous peak from September during the Delta rise. There have been approximately 3.9 million total hospital admissions for Covid-19 since August 2020 and there have been approximately 18,600 new admissions each day during the first week of January 2022, according to federal data. According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of hospitalization is eight times higher for unvaccinated people than for fully vaccinated people. This varies from week to week, but in the last week of November, CDC data show that hospitalization rates were about 17 times higher for unvaccinated people than for fully vaccinated people. At present, Covid-19 hospitalization rates are highest in Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Ohio each with more than 60 current Covid-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people. HHS data on Covid-19 hospitalizations include both those patients who were hospitalized due to complications of Covid-19 and those who may have been admitted for something else but tested positive for Covid-19 . This has been true throughout the pandemic, although the proportion of patients belonging to each category may have changed over time.

