International study identifies predictors of severe outcomes in children with COVID-19





(SACRAMENTO) or new international study provides a clearer picture of the impact of COVID-19 infection and the risk of severe outcomes in young people worldwide. The study was led by a team of researchers from UC Davis Health, the University of Calgary’s Cumming School of Medicine and Ann & Robert H. Lurie’s Children’s Hospital of Chicago. He followed more than 10,300 children in 41 emergency departments in 10 countries, including the United States and Canada. Nathan Kuppermann, study co-director and head of the Department of Emergency Medicine at UC Davis Health The researchers tracked more than 3,200 of those children who tested positive for COVID-19. Approximately three percent (107 in total) of those diagnosed with COVID-19 experienced severe outcomes within two weeks of their visit to an emergency department. Also, 23 percent (735 total) were hospitalized for treatment. Severe outcomes included cardiac or cardiovascular complications, such as myocarditis (inflammation of the heart), as well as neurological, respiratory, or infectious problems. Four children died. The study identified patients older than five years, who had a pre-existing chronic disease, a previous episode of pneumonia, and who presented to the hospital four to seven days after the onset of symptoms were at higher risk for severe outcomes. “The results of our study show that risk factors such as age, underlying chronic disease, and duration of symptoms were significant risk factors for severe outcomes,” said Nathan Kuppermann, head of the Emergency Medicine Department and co-chair of the study. With emergency departments worldwide seeing an influx of patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic and stressful capacity, this study will help address growth by providing a risk assessment among COVID-19 pediatric patients screened at emergency departments. Nathan Kuppermann The researchers found that children who were not admitted to the hospital on an initial visit to the emergency department rarely worsened significantly after the first visit. “Fortunately, the risk of developing serious illness in children with COVID-19 discharged from the emergency department is very low,” said study co-director Todd Florin, director of research in emergency medicine at Ann & Robert H. Children’s Hospital. Lurie of Chicago. and associate professor of pediatrics at Northwestern Feinberg University School of Medicine. “Our findings can provide security for parents and physicians for children well enough to be managed in the community, while also providing important insights on which children may be at particular risk for serious outcomes.” Although asthma has previously been suggested as a risk factor for severe outcomes, this study was unable to confirm a link. It also found that very small infants were at a higher risk for severe outcomes. “With emergency departments worldwide seeing an influx of patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic and stressful capacity, this study will help address growth by providing a risk assessment among department-controlled COVID-19 pediatric patients. of emergency, “he said. Kuppermann. “It will help emergency physicians classify pediatric patients more efficiently by knowing who has risk factors for serious outcomes and focus advanced-level care on those who do.” The study took place internally Pediatric Emergency Research Network, a global consortium of the world ‘s leading pediatric emergency care research networks. She received support from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, Alberta Innovates, Alberta Health Services, and the University of Calgary. She also received grant funding for COVID from the University of California Davis, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. “There is no specific evidence-based treatments and therapies for children at this time and detailed research data describing the results in young people with COVID-19 is lacking, so this study provides important insights that we believe will be useful in first-line care. providers treating children with COVID-19, ”added study co-director Stephen Freedman, a pediatrician and professor at the University of Calgary Cumming School of Medicine.

