Fulbright portfolio of FIUs continues to grow | FIU News





Amit Ranjan, Ph.D., was organized by the Department of Modern Languages ​​as a Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) for Hindi in 2015-2016. The FIU invited him to return in 2019 as the first Fulbright Scholar at the University Residence. Shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ranjan returned to India in early 2020, but is currently completing his second SIR term at the FIU. He is providing support with the development of the South Asian Studies Initiative, giving guest lectures and research, and researching his next book, a biography of 17th-century Sufi prince Dara Shikoh. Ranjani is polymath and has published a book of poetry; a work of nonfiction; some academic articles; essay; and four plays, two of which he has directed and performed. He is also researching innovative improvements in school education. He is currently writing poetry about Miami. It offers an artistic, scholarly and decolonial approach to understanding the world. Ranjan’s ability to create a community and connect scholars from Cyprus to Guyana and the US speaks to his agile skill as a renaissance thinker and activist. A prolific author and poet, he has offered readings of his latest book John Lang, Hindoostan Hobo, Hindoostanee Slanderer, Ranee Lawyer, poetry exchanges and more. When asked to reflect on his Fulbright duties here at FIU, Ranjan said: “It is a great honor for Fulbright and FIU to recognize my work. I have had very thoughtful intellectual discussions here as well as have sailed on a funk in the waters of Miami. The flat land above water that Miami offers is a unique opportunity to meditate on both transience and eternity; here is seen the story and the story with a unique lens. “I have enjoyed the amazing opportunity to learn from very knowledgeable and kind friends like Professors Iqbal Akhtar and Carlos Grenier and others. We are building strong links with South Asian intellectuals and have an institute and a series of conferences and research networks. “I will take a lot to India to understand Miami’s unique location between America and Latin America, in terms of poetry and in terms of the regular expansion of intellectual horizons.”

