13 players from 9 nations to compete for the NFL Global Program





The NFL will have 13 athletes from nine countries vying for a place in the league’s International Player Pathway program.

NEW YORK (AP) The NFL will have 13 athletes from nine countries vying for a place on the league’s International Player Pathway program. The league announced on Tuesday that the athletes will start training in the United States in February before they have a chance to work for team scouts in March, hoping to sign as a free agent. Players can also be selected or assigned to a practice team in one of the eight NFL divisions for the 2022 season. The International Player Pathway program is an important part of our ongoing efforts to ensure that the world’s best athletes play in the NFL regardless of their country of origin, said Damani Leech, NFL’s chief operating officer for internationals. The program started in 2017 and gives athletes from other countries the opportunity to win a place on the NFL roster. Defender Jakob Johnson, who started six of his 17 games with the New England Patriots, and striker Jordan Mailata has started in 24 of the 29 games played with the Philadelphia Eagles. They scored the 1000th photos of their career this season after entering the NFL through this program. Buffalo Bills line-up defender Efe Obada came through this program and has played 52 games in four seasons. Sammis Reyes, who moved to the US at the age of 13, became the first Chilean-born player to play in the NFL this season with Washington and started his first game in Week 11. The NFL held combinations in England and Mexico last October that attracted 56 players from 16 countries. At the end of the training camp, each player can stay on his team’s practical team with an international exception by giving his team an extra player. Players can also sign up for the active roster during the regular season according to certain standards. The players in Group 2022 are Leonel Misangumukini of Austria, Leandro Santos da Fonseca of Brazil; Souleymane Karamoko of France; Marcel Dabo from Germany; Ralfs Rusins ​​of Latvia, Hector Zepeda Hernandez of Mexico; Kehinde Hassan Oginni, Chigbo Roy Mbaeteka and Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi from Nigeria; Thomas Odukoya of the Netherlands; and Adedayo Odeleye, Ayo Oyelola and Bamidele Olaseni of the United Kingdom. ___ More NFL AP coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, written or redistributed.

