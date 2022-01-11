Mitchell Airport sees an increase in passenger volume





MILWAUKEE data show that more people are flying back from Wisconsin’s busiest airport after seeing a huge drop in passenger numbers in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Passenger traffic at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport almost doubled in 2021 compared to 2020. Between January 1 and November 30, 2021, more than four million people took off or landed at Milwaukee Airport compared to just over 2.5 million during the same period in 2020. The airport has not yet published passenger statistics for December 2021. While it is still well below passenger volumes before the pandemic of nearly 7 million passengers a year, it is a sign that things are turning up. For many people, it is the first time they have flown since the beginning of the pandemic. At the airport on Monday, Nikki Masalanka was traveling for work for the first time in almost two years. Masalanka is an IT consultant in the field of healthcare and she said it is good to see colleagues in person again. I think sometimes, especially where we work, it helps to read the room a little better, just make better connections than with the computer, Masalanka said, before boarding a flight to Philadelphia. Milwaukee Mitchell Airport succeeded in 2021 in attracting new carriers and additional non-stop services to the airport. The year brought the addition of Spirit Airlines, Contour Airlines and Sun Country. Jet Blue will begin offering services in New York and Boston in March 2022. Additional service is something that could make a big difference in attracting people to use the airport. Sara Nowacki is a travel agent and owns Platinum Travel in Waukesha, Wis. She said the vast majority of her clients prefer to travel from Mitchell instead of OHare, but that in the past the lack of direct flights often prevented this. Nowacki said she has seen the latest change and knows what customers want. I have a lot of clients who will only fly to places where it is non-stop, they do not want to deal with a ban, so having more options gives them more places to go, Nowacki said. Some existing carriers, such as United Airlines, also added new destinations in 2021, many to tourist-focused destinations.

