TELUS International announces cooperation with Automation Anywhere to expedite the adoption of automation in Google Cloud





VANCOUVER, British Columbia – (TELI BIZNES) –TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator who designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions to global and divisive brands, announced today a partnership with Automation Anywhere, a global leader in automation robotic processes (RPA). ), to simplify the distribution and migration of automation solutions in Google Cloud. We are excited to expand our long-standing partnership with Google Cloud in our growing relationship with Automation Anywhere, said Jim Radzicki, Chief Technology Officer, TELUS International. Automation and other digital transformation tools offered through cloud technology are growing in popularity as more organizations prioritize flexibility and versatility within their workforce. As such, the future of work requires automation solutions that support people, and it has been proven time and time again that providing services in the cloud architecture is critical to delivering robust and reliable performance. As a preferred Platinum partner and managed automation service provider everywhere, TELUS International is enabling end-to-end development of RPA solutions in Google Cloud to improve business tasks with more speed, accuracy and efficiency. Automation is a key component to building a resilient workforce, said Jim Lambe, managing director of Google Cloud Canada. We were proud to work with TELUS International and Automation Anywhere to empower organizations to grow with cloud computing solutions that are easy to deploy, cost effective, and scalable that accelerate transformation. TELUS International has a proven track record of utilizing intelligent Automation Anywheres automation solutions across a range of customer objectives and capabilities across the globe. As part of this collaboration, TELUS International will provide on-demand RPA-as-a-service solutions to customers worldwide by offering large-scale transformation projects throughout the automation lifecycle. Organizations today are embracing automation to adapt to a completely different work environment, whether increasing its business efficiency, bringing new products to market, or releasing employees to focus on what they do best for refurbished, said Prince Kohli, chief technology officer, Automation Anywhere. I am excited to expand our partnership with TELUS International to accelerate and scale the business transformation journey for our mutual clients. TELUS International is also making it easy for customers to implement the Automation 360 platform based on the automation cloud Automation Anywheres, powered by AI, and promote new ways of working by providing a scalable, secure, and reliable way to manage customer migrations to the cloud. Through collaboration, organizations can host the Automation Anywheres RPA platform in Google Cloud. About TELUS International TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the Customer Experience (CX) experience for global and cutting-edge brands. The company’s services support the full life cycle of its customers, digital transformation journeys, enabling them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business results. TELUS Internationals integrated solutions include digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, IT life cycle including managed solutions, intelligent automation and end-to-end AI data solutions, including computer vision capabilities, such as and CX solutions across the channel and trust and security including content moderation. Promoting all stages of the company’s growth, TELUS International collaborates with brands across all high – growth industry verticals, including technology and games, communications and media, e – commerce and fintech, healthcare and travel and hospitality. TELUS International’s unique care culture promotes diversity and inclusion through its policies, resource groups and team members’ seminars and employment practices with equal employment opportunities across the regions where it operates. The company is building stronger communities and helping those in need through large-scale volunteer events that have positively impacted the lives of more than 150,000 citizens worldwide and through its five TELUS International Community Boards that have provided 4 million dollars of funding for grassroots charities. since 2015. Learn more at: www.telusinternational.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005250/en/TELUS-International-Announces-Collaboration-with-Automation-Anywhere-to-Accelerate-Automation-Adoption-on-Google-Cloud The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos