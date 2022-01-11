TY Lin International Group tidings





TY Lin International announces completion of Parkside pedestrian bridge in Washington, DC TY Lin International (TYLI), a globally recognized full service infrastructure consulting firm, announces that the new Parkside Pedestrian Bridge is open to users in Washington, DC. The County Department of Transportation (DDOT) selected TYLI to provide Civil Engineering and Inspection (CE&I) services for the project. The Parkside Pedestrian Bridge connects the Mayfair and Parkside neighborhood development project to the west with the railroad and bus transportation stations on Minnesota Avenue and the Deanwood Community to the east. By providing safe, accessible, well-lit pedestrian and bicycle travel, the bridge significantly improves transport connectivity and eliminates the need for a level pedestrian crossing on a heavily trafficked road. The approximately 400-foot pedestrian bridge in Parkside includes Kenilworth Avenue Railroads, Buildings, and ROW, CSXT Transportation (CSXT), and ROW and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). The bridge also passes under leased and PEPCO-owned power transmission lines located above the CSXT LINE. The project included a steel bridge with three openings, two approach openings and entrance ramps. The central space consists of an isostatic beam with a single opening, while the other two spaces display two arches connected by nails. All spaces are simply supported. Other safe improvements included pavement reconstruction, new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, new street and pedestrian lighting, new traffic signs, stairs and ramps compliant with the US-based Act of Disability (ADA) 350-foot long. At the opening ceremony, DDOTs Interim Director Everett Lott recognized TYLIs’s performance and awarded the team the Certificate of Excellence of Directors. This certificate recognizes TYLIs’ ability to meet project needs and exceed the highest standards of excellence.

