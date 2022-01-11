Selected 13 athletes from nine countries





Prominent participants of the International Player Pathway program currently on the NFL roster: Jakob Johnson, Defender (Germany), New England Patriots Johnson began his football career during his youth in his hometown of Stuttgart, Germany, playing for the Stuttgart Scorpions of the German Football League before moving to Jacksonville, Florida. He played a high school football season in the United States and was recruited to continue his career at the University of Tennessee. Johnson returned to the Scorpions in 2018. He was then assigned to the New England Patriots through the International Player Pathway program in 2019. In Johnson’s case, the Patriots chose to waive the exclusion from the international player practice team and sign him as a regular member of their internship team, which gave them the opportunity to promote it. He was signed to the active list of Patriots on 21 September 2019. Johnson appeared in four regular season games in 2019 with three starts and made his first career reception for five yards in week 5. He stayed with New England for the 2020 season and played all 16 games with 11 starts on the wing and scored his first career shot in Week 2. The hit achievement was the first regular season hit scored by an International Pathway program participant. Johnson was re-signed by the Patriots for the 2021 season and played in all 17 games with six starts. He remains a key part of the New England game, capturing over 1000 career shots. Jordan Mailata, Tackle (Australia), Philadelphia Eagles In 2017, Mailata participated in the International Player Pathway program and trained at IMG Academy. The former Samoan-born Australian rugby professional league player for South Sydney Rabbitohs was then drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles (making it unsuitable for the International Player Pathway program) , becoming the youngest player on the Eagles List. After spending the 2018 and 2019 seasons on the injured reserve and on the training team, Mailata enjoyed a new 2020 campaign with starts on both the left and right kicks. He paved the way for an offense that ranked third in the acceleration average (5.0 yards per run) and ninth in the fast yards per game (126.7). After the 2020 season, Mailata was named as an initial left-back and signed a four-year contract extension to stay with the Eagles. In 2021, Mailata started all 14 matches in which he played and eclipsed 1000 career shots. Efe Obada, End of Defense (MB), Buffalo Bills Obada grew up in London after arriving from the Netherlands at the age of 10 years. He signed as a free agent for the Dallas Cowboys in 2015 after playing just five amateur football games with the London Warriors. After a pre-season period and practice team with the Cowboys, Obada spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons before joining the Carolina Panthers coaching staff as part of the International Player Pathway 2017 program. In 2018, Obada became the first player from the NFL International Pathway program that makes a list of 53 players and also played in his first game of the regular season (Week 3, 2018), earning NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his one-bag dismissal. , one-tap performance against the Cincinnati Bengals. After recording 50 hits, eight rebounds, 7.5 saves, three saves, two scratches and one forced save in 42 games (2017-2020) with the Panthers, Obada joined Bills as a free agent for the 2021 season. In 2021, Obada played in 10 games with one start, recording 12 shots, 3.5 saves, three shots for loss and one defensive pass. Sammis Reyes, Tight End (Chile), Washington Football Team Reyes grew up in Santiago, Chile, where he was a multi-sport athlete. He moved to the United States at the age of 13 to attend high school. He attended Hawaii for a semester before transferring to Palm Beach State Junior College for basketball. After those periods, Reyes joined the men’s basketball program in Tulane (2016-17) and played for the Chilean national basketball team (2017). After a successful basketball career, Reyes competed for a place on the NFL 2020 list through the International NFL Players Program. Having never played football, Reyes secured a place on the Washington 2021 roster, becoming the first Chilean-born player in the NFL. He appeared in his first game of the regular season in Week 5 against New Orleans and won his first start in Week 11 against Carolina.

