Edisen appoints Jos A. Garca-Gonzlez, JAGG, as First Global Chief of Strategic Production and Customer Relationships





In the new role, JAGG will work to scale Edisens’s global presence New York, NY – Live News – Edison New York, NY January XX, 2022 Jos A. Garca-Gonzlez (JAGG), has been appointed Global Head of Strategic Production and Customer Relationships Ediseni, the elusive content company. The production and creative career of the JAGGs includes the globe with prominent positions most recently as Head of Content for WPP Gray Europe & Gray London; and as Vice President, Creative Services and Brand Management, DIRECTV, where he was responsible for content production, creative marketing, brand strategy, and corporate communications for the company operating in Latin America. The work of JAGGs has resulted in over 40 international awards, including several Emmys, The Lions of Cannes AND Pencil, as well as other international competitions such as New York Festivals, London International Awards, Promaks AND The Eye of Iberoamerica among others. In its new role as Global Head of Strategic Production and Customer Relationships based in New York, JAGG will enhance Edison’s international footprint by expanding into key verticals and attracting diverse talent. With over 20 years of industry experience, JAGG will help Edisen with its mission to disrupt and transform the content creation process. Over the past year, the company has made significant investments in creative technology and the development of the Edisen platform to solve the complexity of the creative manufacturing process for brands. In addition, the company continues to innovate its capabilities including new developments in video intelligence technology with the previous acquisition of Tonik + last year. We are on an exciting journey as we continue to experience market success while helping customers tackle their most challenging production problems and maximize creativity, said Henric Larsson, CEO at Edisen. We knew JAGG would be a great addition to our team given its innovative approach to content production, technology and customer relations, which aligns with our core values ​​and what we envision for Edisen’s future . The story goes on I believe in being honest and building trust in everything I do both personally and professionally, JAGG said. I am strongly committed to the vision that Henric has in place and am eager to elevate Edisens access to content production by offering the most advanced data and AI-enabled craft. I am very proud to be part of this diverse team that breaks down and drives the industry forward. JAGG reports directly to Henric Larsson, CEO. To learn more about Edisen and the company’s latest capabilities, visit www.edisen.com. Edisen, the unavoidable content company, is an independent, global specialist in production and marketing communications that creates content that cannot be ignored. Content that can be managed from start to finish through a worldwide collaboration platform. Content that can be optimized, edited and improved in the market through modern AI. With a 25-year legacy of best-in-class entertainment and valued services (with the Oscars and Cannes Lions to prove it), along with a list of 100+ clients in the marketing space, Edisen offers clients a product range services within three integrated business areas: entertainment, marketing and technology. Privately held, Edisen is powered by 17 global offices and 500 passionate creative people, all creating content elusive for customers, including Apple, Netflix, P&G, Shutterstock, Ikea, H&M, Dyson, Absolut, Hyundai, Volvo , Heineken, Warner Brothers and Universal Studios. Contact details Shania Roper +1 843-693-7161 [email protected] Check out the source version at newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/edisen-appoints-jose-a-garcia-gonzalez-jagg-as-first-global-head-of-strategic-production-and-client-relations-469935766

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/edisen-appoints-jos-garc-gonz-140000080.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos