Star Jones joins ‘Divorce Court’ as judge





Lawyer, journalist and TV personality Star Jones has been appointed judge of the longest television court appearance in the Divorce Court. The announcement was made by Stephen Brown, Executive Vice President of Programming and Development for Fox First Run and Fox. In effect from September 2022, Jones will adjudicate on all cases brought to mediation in the program, ranging from divorce court proceedings to other domestic disputes. “We were very fortunate to have extremely talented judges running the Divorce Court,” Brown said in a statement. Starting next season, Star Jones will bring her life experiences, her knowledge as a litigant and her powerful personality to that celebrity bench. She aspires to make the show more meaningful, more interactive and more influential for couples and we look forward to it. Jones is a lawyer, former New York City murder prosecutor, business executive, best-selling author, National Volunteer for the American Heart Association, and an Emmy-nominated television presenter who has worked in media and communications for 30 years. After being promoted to senior assistant district attorney in 1992, she was recruited by Court TV in 1991 as a commentator on the trial of William Kennedy Smith, before working as a legal correspondent for the NBCs Today Show and NBCs Nightly News. Jones has since appeared on various networks including NBC, MSNBC, CNN and TruTV, as a network correspondent, presenter, commentator or lawyer. She was one of the original co-presenters of ABCs The View for nine years. Before becoming a legal correspondent for NBC News covering high-profile trials and conducting exclusive prison interviews, I spent six years in a Brooklyn courtroom as a NYC homicide prosecutor and assistant district attorney. From the beginning of my television career, it has been my mission to serve as a voice for those who have no voice; and after more than 30 years in a row on television and in people’s homes, that remains true, Jones said. As a fan of the longest court appearances on television, I was honored to be considered to take over the Divorce Court television bench, following in the footsteps of three incredible women, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Lynn Toler, and Judge Faith Jenkins. I will offer the parties before the Divorce Court, as well as the viewers, a non-meaningful approach to the law and a decision guided by my proven legal expertise, my compassion and sensitivity, personal experiences and hard-earned common sense . Divorce Court is the longest-running television show, re-appearing three times a day on TV (broadcast from 1957 to 1969, from 1985 to 1992 and currently, since 1999). From 1999 to 2006, Ephriam served as the judge followed by Toler from 2006 to 2020. The current referee, Jenkins, has been on the show for two seasons. On social media, Jenkins said she was the presenter of a new show, Killer Relationship, on the Oxygen cable network. Jenkins is serving as executive producer of the show under her new production company Faith in Justice Productions. Connected

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://amsterdamnews.com/news/2022/01/11/star-jones-joins-divorce-court-as-judge/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos