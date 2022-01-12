



The Saskatchewan government continues to recommend vaccines as the best protection against severe COVID-19-related outcomes, following the latest data on December cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Nearly 30 percent of the 4,621 cases reported in Saskatchewan in December were unvaccinated, or individuals who tested positive within three weeks of their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Sixty percent of the new cases reported in December were individuals who were fully vaccinated. According to Health Canada, a percentage of individuals who are vaccinated may still be infected with COVID-19, but they are very effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death. Of the 4,621 cases of COVID-19 reported in December, 65 cases, 1.4 percent, resulted in hospitalizations, of which 31.48 percent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. ICU rates were 3.5 per 100,000 cases for the unvaccinated and 0.4 per 100,000 cases for those on two doses. Seven people died after testing positive for COVID-19 in December, four of whom 57 percent were unvaccinated. No deaths were reported in those under 20 years of age or those with three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. In Saskatchewan, 869,541 people have been fully vaccinated. The Saskatchewans chief health officer addressed the concerns of vaccinated people who tested positive for COVID-19 in November, explaining that the trend was not cause for concern due to a high percentage of the population being fully vaccinated. Eighty-one percent of the population (Saskatchewans) is fully vaccinated, Shahab said at the time. If 81 percent of the population has 50 cases, the rate per 100,000 is much lower compared to the remaining 20 percent of the population that is unvaccinated, said Dr. Saqib Shahab. Dr. Shahab said the severe results in people younger than 65 are mostly all unvaccinated. Fifteen individuals were admitted to the ICU in December, 10 of whom 67 percent were unvaccinated. Two admitted to the ICU were individuals fully vaccinated with basic health conditions. No one admitted to the ICU in December was younger than 20 years old. Based on COVID-19 Advanced Vaccination and Infection report for December, COVID-19 vaccines continue to protect against the most serious COVID-19 diseases, the province concluded in its report. The population of the Saskatchewans is 1,180,867 as of October 2021, according to the provincial government. Not all Saskatchewan residents are eligible for vaccination. Of the 2,804 cases in December with a second dose, 250.9 percent had comorbid conditions and 159.5.7 percent were 65 and older.

