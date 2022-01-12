“Foreign-backed terrorists” stand behind protests in Kazakhstan, says ambassadorExBulletin

Kazakhstan remains in a state of emergency. NPR’s Rachel Martin talks to Yerzhan Ashikbayev, Kazakhstan’s ambassador to the United States, about the bloody crackdown on protesters in his country.

RACHEL MARTIN, hospitable:

The state of emergency is still in place in Kazakhstan following anti-government protests there. The president says his government has survived a coup attempt. Dozens of people are said to have been killed, thousands arrested. A former prime minister in exile has claimed that the protests were orchestrated by the former leader of the country as part of an attempt to regain power. And Russian troops have been called in to help quell the protests. I asked Kazakhstan’s ambassador to the US, Yerzhan Ashikbayev, how he would characterize what is happening in his country now.

YERZHAN ASHIKBAYEV: Well, without a doubt, those are the darkest days, the most tragic days in the history of my nation. We have not experienced such violence. But really, we have been badly hit by those terrorist groups, by different types of extremists who tried to destabilize, really destabilize the situation and who tried to overthrow the government by violent means.

MARTIN: What evidence do you have that these are terrorists and not just protesting citizens? There has been a widespread rejection of rising fuel prices in Kazakhstan taking a real hit in people’s pockets, as well as real complaints about rising unemployment and widespread political corruption. Do you believe any of these protests were legitimate?

ASHIKBAYEV: Let me be clear from the beginning – the Kazakh government has no problem with peaceful protesters. Peaceful protesters are not attacking security, law enforcement agencies. Peaceful protesters are not beating up front-line responders, like ambulances or firefighters. They have done exactly what has nothing to do with peaceful demonstrations.

MARTIN: Former President Nazarbayev chaired the country’s Security Council until last week. He has since been expelled. What is the relationship between your government and the former president?

ASHIKBAYEV: Well, with the resignation and transfer of powers of the head of the Security Council, the first president effectively completed the transfer of power to the current president, President Tokayev.

MARTIN: Do you have any reason to believe that Nazarbayev is inciting protests for his political motives?

ASHIKBAYEV: Jo. I have no reason to believe. I see no reason for such an action.

MARTIN: Russian troops are now on the ground in Kazakhstan. Why would you need another country, in this case Russia, to bring in military force?

ASHIKBAYEV: Let me clarify and be very precise. It is not just Russian forces. These are the peacekeeping forces of the CSTO, the Collective Security Treaty Organization. They are used to support Kazakhstan’s military forces.

MARTIN: Because your army is not able to manage that.

ASHIKBAYEV: The situation was serious enough for my president to ask for such help.

MARTIN: What message does this send to your people?

ASHIKBAYEV: Well, now the government is in full control of the situation on the ground in all cities, and this was done thanks to the support of peacekeepers. Because of this, we had sufficient resources to stabilize the situation and now to be in full control of the situation on the ground.

MARTIN: I mean, we can not ignore the fact that we are now three decades after Kazakhstan’s independence from the former Soviet Union. I want to play a videotape from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week. He had this warning to Kazakhstan about the presence of Russian troops.

ANTONY BLINKEN: A lesson from recent history is that when Russians are in your home, it is sometimes very difficult to force them to leave.

MARTIN: Are you on a dangerous course here when it comes to preserving your independence from Russia?

ASHIKBAYEV: We have seen so many different speculations about Russia’s role, but any knowledgeable expert on Kazakhstan would definitely identify the internal internal causes for the conflict, for this tragedy. And we are not afraid of Russia. For almost three decades, we have been in the same Collective Security Treaty Organization. And we are not afraid of them.

MARTIN: When will the Russian troops leave?

ASHIKBAYEV: Once the situation stabilizes, they will leave immediately.

MARTIN: I thought I heard you say earlier that the situation had now stabilized.

ASHIKBAYEV: It is stabilizing. And this is a matter of a few weeks, perhaps, when the troops of Russia and, of course, of the CSTO member countries will leave the country.

MARTIN: The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United States, Yerzhan Ashikbayev, thank you very much for talking to us.

ASHIKBAYEV: Thank you. Thank you for having me.

