Nova Scotia reports 15 new hospital admissions related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, one death





Nova Scotia is reporting 15 new hospital admissions Tuesday, 16 discharges and one COVID-19-related death. The province says there are 58 people in the hospital, with four in intensive care. Their ages range from 39 to 100 years old, with an average age of 67 years. Of the 58 hospitalized, 56 were hospitalized during the Omicron wave. Vaccination status of hospitalized is: six (10.3 percent) people have had a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

34 (58.6 percent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

three (5.2 percent) are partially vaccinated

15 (25.9 percent) are unvaccinated DEATH RELATED BY COVID-19 Nova Scotia reports that a man in his 80s has died in the central area. “I’m very sad to hear of another death from this virus,” said Prime Minister Tim Houston. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. For all Nova Scotians, we know what we need to do to protect ourselves and others. Therefore, please do your part to prevent another loss. My most sincere condolences to the family who mourn the loss of their loved one today, said Dr. Robert Strang, Head of Health in Nova Scotia. It is tragic to see the virus take another life, especially when we know we can prevent it from happening. For all, please use this as a reminder to get vaccinated, wear a mask, and reduce your social interactions to prevent the spread of Omicron. VACCINATION UPDATE As of January 10, 1,870,346 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia. Of these, 90.2 percent of Nova Scotians received the first dose, 82.9 percent received the second dose, and 21.3 percent received a third dose. CASE NUMBER Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) laboratories completed 3,807 tests Monday. 616 new cases are being confirmed by COVID-19 laboratory. From the new cases confirmed by the laboratory on Monday: 332 cases in the Central Area

103 cases in the Eastern Zone

69 cases in the northern area

112 cases in the Western Zone There are approximately 6,796 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia on Tuesday. HOSPITAL DISTRIBUTIONS The NSHA is reporting a new outbreak at a ward at Northside General Hospital in North Sydney. Less than five patients tested positive. The NSHA is also reporting additional cases related to the blasts at five hospitals: three other patients in a ward at the Abbie J. Lane Memorial Building of the QEII Center for Health Sciences; less than 10 patients tested positive

two other patients in a separate ward at Northside General Hospital; a total of 10 patients have now tested positive

an additional patient in a separate ward at Northside General Hospital; less than five patients tested positive

an additional patient in a ward at the Victoria General Center of the QEII Center for Health Sciences; less than 10 patients tested positive

an additional patient in a ward at New Waterford Consolidated Hospital; a total of 14 patients have now tested positive APPLICATION OF SILAMES FOR COVID The Canadas COVID Alert application is available in Nova Scotia. The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. LIST OF SYMPTOMS Anyone experiencing a new or worsening cough, or who has two or more of the following symptoms, should be isolated and have an online self-assessment test for COVID-19, or call 811, to determine if they should tested for COVID-19: fever (chills, sweating)

sore throat

headache

panting

runny nose / nasal congestion

