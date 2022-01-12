NL breaks daily record for cures from COVID-19, but number of hospitalizations rises to 5

There are now five people in hospital due to COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Armando Franca / Associated Press)

There are now five people in hospital due to COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador from four on Monday, but the number of cures has risen to a new provincial overnight record.

The Department of Health on Tuesday reported 750 new cases, including 323 positives from samples sent outside the province for testing.

A batch of more than 6,600 oysters were sent out of the province between Dec. 29 and Jan. 6 as a test of demand over provincial capacity, Health Minister John Haggie said Monday. The province is expected to have all the results in the swamp by Wednesday, he said at the time.

About 1,300 more samples were shipped Monday afternoon, according to a statement from Eastern Health on Tuesday.

An update on the remaining load in the test for NL. Yesterday the Minister of Health said that the laboratory is continuing and no sample has been sent outside the province since January 6.

Eastern Health confirms that while the minister was speaking another 1300 samples were sent yesterday # covid19nfld –@PeterCBC

As tests sent out of the province continue to be processed, Haggie said they are likely to show higher positivity due to the focus on testing higher risk groups.

The province is closely monitoring the number of hospitalizations as the number of cases increases, he said, as changes in testing requirements mean that not all those who are positive for the virus will be tested.

Of the 750 new cases, 606 are in the Eastern Health region. There are also 70 cases in the Labrador-Grenfell region, 37 in the Western Health region, 21 in the Central Health region and 16 found in a private testing laboratory outside the regional health authorities.

With a record 494 cures recorded as of Monday, the province’s known active load rises to another new level of 6,211. The province’s previous record for overnight recoveries was 186, set earlier this month.

A total of 438,960 COVID-19 tests have now been completed in the province, including 5,042 since Monday’s update.