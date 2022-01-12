The international study provides a clearer picture of the impact of COVID-19 on children





A new international study provides a clearer picture of the impact of COVID-19 infection and the risk of serious outcomes in young people worldwide. The study was led by a team of researchers from the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary (CSM), the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, and the University of California-Davis Medical Center. He followed more than 10,300 children in 41 emergency departments in 10 countries, including Canada and the United States, Italy, Spain and Australia. The researchers followed more than 3,200 children who visited the hospital’s emergency departments and tested positive for COVID-19. Approximately three percent (107 in total) of those diagnosed with COVID-19 experienced severe results within two weeks of their visit to the emergency room. Also, 23 percent (735 total) were hospitalized for treatment. Severe outcomes included cardiac or cardiovascular complications, such as myocarditis (inflammation of the heart), as well as neurological, respiratory, or infectious problems. Four children died. The study was published in JAMA network open. The study sought to determine the frequency and risk factors for severe outcomes in children with COVID-19. “We found that older age, having a pre-existing chronic condition, and the duration of symptoms were important risk factors for serious outcomes.” Dr. Stephen Freedman, MD, study co-director, pediatrician and professor at CSM The researchers also found that children who were considered healthy on an initial visit to the emergency department rarely worsened significantly after the first visit. “Fortunately, the risk of developing serious illness in children with COVID-19 discharged from the emergency department is very low,” says study co-director Dr. Todd Florin, MD, MSCE, Director of Emergency Medicine Research at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern Feinberg University School of Medicine. “Our findings can provide security for parents and physicians for children well enough to be managed in the community, while also providing important insights on which children may be at particular risk for serious outcomes.” Although asthma has previously been suggested as a risk factor for severe outcomes, this study was unable to confirm a link. It also found that very small infants were at a higher risk for severe outcomes. “With emergency departments worldwide seeing an influx of patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic and stressful capacities, this study will help address growth by providing a risk assessment among COVID-19 pediatric patients controlled in a emergency department. ” tha Dr. Nathan Kuppermann, MD, MPH, chair of Emergency Medicine at the University of California Davis Medical Center and co-director of the study. “He will support emergency physicians in classifying pediatric patients more efficiently knowing who has risk factors for serious outcomes and will focus advanced-level care on those who do.” The study was conducted within the Pediatric Emergency Search Network, a global consortium of the world’s leading pediatric emergency care search networks. She received support from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, Alberta Innovates, Alberta Health Services, and the University of Calgary. She also received grant funding for COVID from the University of California Davis, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. Dr. Anna Funk, PhD, an epidemiologist and postdoctoral student at UCalgary, was the lead author of the study. “There is no specific evidence-based treatments and therapies for children at this time and detailed research data describing outcomes in young people with COVID-19 has been lacking, so this study provides important insights that we believe will be useful in first-line care. providers treating children with COVID-19, “adds Freedman. Source: Magazine reference: Funk, AC, et al. (2022) Results of SARS-CoV-2 – Positive youth tested in emergency departments PERN – COVID-19 Global Study. Jama network open. doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.42322.

