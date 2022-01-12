NASCAR tests next-generation cars at Daytona International Speedway





We’re still a few weeks away from NASCAR launching the Daytona 500 season at Daytona International Speedway, but fans still came out to see the next-generation car. The driver must also test the cars on the Speedway track for the first time. “Everything you have new, you have to cross a learning curve,” said Richard Childress, owner of the NASCAR team, “and I think we’re going to pass it for a few races. But I think as we run he and NASCAR make some adjustments, it will even be better. “ Next-generation NASCAR test at Daytona International Speedway on January 11, 2022. [FOX 35 Sports] Next-generation NASCAR test at Daytona International Speedway on January 11, 2022. [Courtesy: NASCAR] NASCAR held a similar event last month at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Todd Gilliland, driver of the Ford # 38 Front Row Motorsports and Justin Haley, driver of the # 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, are racing during the next-generation NASCAR test at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on December 17, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jar Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the Chevrolet # 47 JTG Daugherty Racing, and Joey Logano, driver of the # 22 Penske Ford team, compete in the next-generation NASCAR test at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Dec. 17, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Ja Drivers expect to begin testing during the Next NASCAR General Test at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on December 17, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images) Chase Elliott drives a Chevrolet # 9 Hendrick Motorsports during the next-generation NASCAR test at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on December 17, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images) In the past, when NASCAR made changes and brought in another racing car, it was definitely an adjustment for drivers. These next days of testing in Daytona are extremely valuable because this version of the new car is completely different. “I mean, that’s all,” said NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick. “The only thing left that you can bring from the old car is a seat, your insert and the steering wheel. Everything else is completely different. So it has been a very big learning adjustment, learning curve and with limited testing that we “I had, will make the test days we have here in Phoenix that come very important to how the season starts.” These cars enter the track for their first official practice during Speed ​​Week on February 15th. NASCAR provided the following information regarding the appearance and components of the future General’s Machine: Pictures of next generation cars The Next Gen car has given manufacturers a greater geographical space to incorporate features into the body of the racing car that better replicate the look and feel of the road car.

A sleek new design has lowered the greenhouse, shortened the deck lid and expanded the width of the car trail giving it more of a coupe look.

The body is completely symmetrical, which will reduce the aerodynamic forces and pay attention to the configuration of the racing car and the control of the driver. The new composite material is more durable and will allow more beats and strokes without loss of performance.

18 new forged aluminum wheels and wider Goodyear tires better replicate what is found in passenger cars and will allow softer tire composition. Components of next generation cars Improved specifications to adapt to modern passenger car technology including independent rear suspension, rack , and steering wheel , and larger brakes.

A new transaction combines transmission and rear-wheel drive in a one-eyed future package, the ability to incorporate electrification.

The underside of the car is sealed with a bottom and rear diffuser, which will assist in handling traffic and reduce “polluted air”.

The hood grilles will allow teams to maximize engine performance, regardless of aerodynamics.

A redesigned chassis features new front and rear bumpers for added safety. Both the front and rear clamps are glued to the center for easier service and damage repair.

Improved car connectivity will allow an in-car camera in any vehicle, with the ability to bring fans more real-time data into the future. Get the most up-to-date forecast, sign up for weather alerts, and check out live interactive radar for Orlando and Central Florida. Check out FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates.

Get the most up-to-date forecast, sign up for weather alerts, and check out live interactive radar for Orlando and Central Florida. Check out FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates.

