‘System is overloaded’: Manitoba hospital extensions amid spread of omicron COVID-19 variant

The number of people hospitalized in Manitoba after being infected with COVID-19 continues to rise amid the rise of the highly contagious omicron variant.

More than 400 people are now receiving care after an infection, making it more difficult for first-line health professionals to treat people seeking care for both COVID and non-COVID.

It’s basically a snowball effect, said Dr. Doug Eyolfson, an emergency and care physician and former Liberal MP.

He said the number of people who ended up in hospital after contracting COVID-19 is leading to longer waits in the ER.

It takes longer for patients to be admitted to the emergency room, Eyolfson said. Often there are a number of emergency patients who are actually hospitalized, they are waiting for hospital beds or sometimes they are seriously ill patients who actually need ICU.

Intensive care units are also receiving more patients: 42 people who have been contracted with COVID-19 are currently at the ICU in Manitoba, three more as of Monday. As of midnight, there were a total of 96 ICU patients receiving care for both COVID and non-COVID. The normal baseline pre-COVID capacity is 72 patients, but there are currently 114 staff beds supporting critical care across the province, according to Shared Health.

A total of 418 people are currently hospitalized after being infected with COVID-19, an increase of 40 patients as of Monday.

Dr. Philippe Lagac-Wiens, a medical microbiologist at St. Louis Hospital. Boniface, finds the numbers disturbing.

While we hoped the vaccine status of people in general was keeping them out of the ICU, they were still seeing a very significant crisis in the hospital, Lagac-Wiens said. So it really is a hospital bed problem, which in turn, of course, means it is a hospital staff problem.

Compared to the number of active cases per 100,000 people, Manitoba is now leading all the other provinces and territories with more than 2,200 infections, but officials have said the actual number of cases is actually much higher due to capacity constraints of testing.

Lagac-Wiens said the growing number of hospital admissions is affecting care at all levels.

We’re getting to the point where your knee replacement will have to go to the back burner, or your cataract surgery or other surgeries will have to go to the back burner, he said. They are no less essential, but should get the rear igniter because the system is overloaded. It is a form of triage. I do not want to tear up my words.

In a statement to CTV News Winnipeg, a spokesman for Shared Health said Manitoba is seeing an increasing number of hospitalizations due to omicron and that work to support current and projected levels of hospitalization and disease among staff is continuing.

Dr. Denis Fortier, chief medical officer for Southern Health-Sant Sud, said on Tuesday that the number of hospitalizations in the region had fluctuated between 40 and 50 patients, which is still largely due to the delta variant. But Fortier said there has recently been a shift in the dominant strain in the region in the southeastern part of the province.

That changed over the weekend where the predominant virus is now omicron, Fortier said.

Fortier is concerned about the impact that omicron will have on people in the region, and the health care system, given vaccination rates, remains well below the provincial average in some communities.

Great concern about vaccination rates and how this could affect the severity of the disease and the amount of hospitalization, he said.

While people who are vaccinated can still become infected, Eyolfson said most people who catch omicron do not get as sick as unvaccinated patients. He said if someone who is vaccinated ends up in an ICU, they are more likely to survive.