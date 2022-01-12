International
Canada welcomes first plane of Afghan rights activists since July pledge to help
Six months after the federal government promised to help thousands of Afghan women leaders, human rights activists and journalists flee to Canada, the first plane landed.
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced the arrival of 250 Afghan refugees this afternoon, including the first 170 admitted through a special program for human rights defenders.
“It is a privilege to welcome today this group of Afghan refugees who face persecution as a result of their work to protect the human rights of others,” Fraser said in a statement.
“I am grateful for their work in documenting and preventing human rights abuses, and I am proud that they now call our country home.”
The Liberal government launched the special program in July after weeks of criticism from angry Canadian veterans upset that Ottawa was not doing more to help Afghans facing possible Taliban retaliation for working with Canada in the past.
It was not immediately clear when the refugees who arrived in Calgary on a charter flight from Pakistan on Tuesday first fled Afghanistan, which has been under Taliban rule since August.
Fraser’s office said 170 who arrived through the special program were referred to Canada by the Irish-based human rights organization Front Line Defenders, which has worked to identify those most at risk.
The remaining 82 Afghans had worked jobs that included an “important and / or stable relationship” with the Canadian government as well as with family members.
Much of the concern expressed by Canadian veterans had revolved around the fate of former translators and other support staff who supported Canada’s military mission in Afghanistan and are now stranded, unable to flee.
Veterans and refugee advocacy groups had set up a network of shelters to accommodate 1,700 former translators, cooks, guards and their families staying in Kabul until the government could review their asylum applications and expel them.
But with the government slow to act before the Taliban took power, and as costs rose with little prospect of more coming out, the network closed in November and hundreds of Afghans were forced to take to the streets of Kabul.
The Liberals have promised to resettle 40,000 Afghan refugees in Canada, but almost all of them are expected to be people living in UN camps in Pakistan and other neighboring countries.
With Monday’s arrival, the government says it has so far resettled about 6,750 Afghan refugees in Canada. Fraser suggested last month that it may take up to two years for the government to fulfill its promise to bring in 40,000 Afghans.
Veterans and refugee groups are not the only ones complaining about the pace of government efforts when it comes to helping Afghans flee to Canada, with opposition parties also joining the chorus of criticism in recent months.
Conservatives to call for federation review of Afghanistan crisis: O'Toole
The NDP has criticized what it believes is excessive bureaucracy imposed on desperate Afghans, while Conservative leader Erin O’Toole has filed a motion calling for a special committee to look into the events that led to the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban. .
Deputies voted last month to set up the committee, which will also review efforts to evacuate Canadian citizens stranded in Afghanistan, as well as translators who assisted the Armed Forces and other Canadian organizations.
But the conservative motion was changed by the Quebecois Bloc, which said the committee’s main objective should be to look at humanitarian aid to help the Afghan people.
He also placed restrictions on documents to be provided to the committee and said some, for example those that could endanger national security, could be edited.
Exhibition honoring Canadians who served in Afghanistan, determined to visit the country
© 2022 The Canadian Press
