Manitoba needs centralized database for test results from fast COVID-19 tests: NDP

Raising the NDP in Manitoba for a shift toward rapid testing and self-administered diagnostics for COVID-19 may leave Manitobans without assistance or protection when it comes to access to future support.

The opposition party is calling on the Provincial Progressive Conservative government to create a centralized database for Manitobansto to report the results of their rapid testing.

A database would help people file workers’ compensation, disability insurance or private insurance coverage in the future, NDP leader Wab Kinew told the legislature on Tuesday.

“They could refer to this government record, this online database as evidence [of COVID-19-positive status] and as an aid when they are making that dossier, “Kinew said.

A database would also provide a better picture of the spread of COVID-19, especially cases caused by the highly transmissible variant of the Omicron coronavirus, he said.

“We think this is an important tool that the government needs to create soon and make it available to the people of Manitoba.”

Quick test results accepted: WCB

The Manitoba Workers’ Compensation Board says it seeks evidence to support a claim for COVID-19, but has recently begun to accept positive rapid test results as confirmation “due to significant limitations that Manitoba Public Health has “PCR testing is available,” a spokesman said in an email to the CBC.

Earlier this month, the province changed its testing protocols for COVID-19, limiting the number of people who should receive a more accurate PCR test after positive results using a rapid antigen test, following a number of large residue in the test samples.

On Monday, the province said the remaining test collection has been cleared.

However, the results of rapid tests are not included in the official provincial report on COVID-19 cases.

The NDP says the lack of public reporting on those tests could make it difficult for Manitobans who contract COVID-19 to verify it later when applying for coverage, as their medical records will not necessarily indicate they contracted the disease.

NDP health critic Uzoma Asagwara says the more data the provinces can collect during the pandemic about how COVID-19 is affecting Manitobans, the better especially in light of the 418 reported COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, the highest number since the province began reporting that statistic. every day.

“This is information we can use to better identify where the broadcast is taking place to better understand who is being affected by COVID,” said Union Station MLA.

A centralized database can also help Manitobans, whose employers require documentation to show they have had a quick positive test, Asagwara said.

Manitoba can show leadership in gathering that kind of information, including the ability to capture results retroactively, they said.

“This is an opportunity for the government to create something that is needed, and we are encouraging them, as we always do, to also take the necessary steps to ensure that our public health care system is generally strengthened,” he said. including increasing capacity for complete PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests, Asagwara said.

New Brunswick has said it will make public the results of the fast COVID-19 tests by the end of this week.

Union Station MLA and NDP provincial health critic Uzoma Asagwara says Manitoba can become a leader by gathering rapid test information from the public and registering it in an online database. (CBC)

If there are privacy concerns, Asagwara says the provincial government has the tools and resources to ensure this.

“And honestly, they have a responsibility to make that happen, to make sure people have a place where those tests can be reported for themselves, their loved ones, their family and can be accessed when it’s required.”

Asked to comment on the PHD proposal, a government spokesman said the results of some rapid tests are recorded in the province’s health database, but only when “administered in a controlled environment”, such as by staff. clinical at test sites.

To add to this, the spokesman said the province has been looking for options for rapid self-reporting tests.

The province also announced Tuesday that it will expand rapid testing for designated critical service workers.

The tests had already been given to asymptomatic staff assigned under public health orders who had not provided evidence of COVID-19 vaccination.

Eligibility for rapid tests is now expanding to include all designated staff who are symptomatic and working in schools, early childhood and child care settings, and with group care providers of child services and family, among others, says the province.

Program details are being finalized and the programs are expected to be in effect by January 17th.