Top Mountie violated its legal obligations by being too slow to respond to complaints, judge’s rules





The time it took RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki to respond to investigations into Mountie’s misconduct allegations violated her legal obligation, the Federal Court ruled today. Critics argue that the length of time it often takes the force to respond to the findings of the Civil Review and Complaints Commission (CRCC) for delays of months or even years undermines police responsibility. “In my opinion, it is in the public interest to have a police oversight institution that functions properly and is unhindered,” said Chief Justice Jocelyne Gagnin. The Federal Court began in early 2014, when the BC Civil Liberties Association (BCCLA) filed a complaint with the CRCC, the oversight agency in charge of reviewing public complaints against the RCMP, alleging that the Mounties were spying on indigenous and environmental protesters who opposed the North Gateway pipeline project. . CRCC findings, which showed gaps in the RCMP oversight policies , were published only at the end of 2020. The Federal Court case focused on what is meant by the part of the RCMP Act that says the commissioner should respond to CRCC reports “as soon as possible.” How complaints work Whenever CRCC investigators are dissatisfied with the handling of a civil complaint by the RCMP, or disagree with the force’s initial position on it, they send what they call an “interim report” to the RCMP commissioner for consideration. Only after the commissioner responds can the supervisor publish his findings and recommendations. Gagn wrote that these delays “have an impact on the CRCC’s ability to fully exercise its oversight role over the RCMP and the good practices of the RCMP police.” In 2019, the force signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the CRCC which acted as an intervener in the case by agreeing to respond to public complaints filed with the oversight agency within six months. Gagn said the six-month deadline would be a reasonable interpretation of the wording “as soon as possible” in the RCMP Act, and that it should be up to Luckito to argue that extraordinary circumstances require longer delays. Set deadlines promised by liberals The federal government withdrew from its submission to the court, arguing that the RCMP had improved in its response to complaints and that the interpretation of “as soon as possible” should be flexible. “If the past is an indicator of the future, it is likely that without judicial intervention, this situation will be repeated,” Gagni wrote in her decision. “In my opinion, a three-and-a-half year delay is certainly not a reasonable interpretation of ‘as soon as possible’ in the act. Nor does it mean whenever resources become available.” BCCLA attorney Paul Champ called the ruling “a major victory for police accountability and for coastal communities calling for justice.” “For the first time, a court has made it clear that the RCMP commissioner must respond to CRCC reports

quickly and has set a difficult deadline for how quickly it should respond, “he said. “We hope this decision puts an end to the RCMP’s long culture of complacency.” The letter of mandate from Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, issued in December, instructs him to “set deadlines set to respond to recommendations from the Civil Review and Complaints Commission”. Gagna donated $ 30,000 to BCCLA.

