Cambodia’s ‘hero’ mouse Magawa that smelled landmines dies in retirement





PHNOM PENH, Jan 12 (Reuters) – Cambodia’s snake-wielding mouse Magawa, who found more than 100 landmines and explosives over a five-year career, has died at the age of eight, leaving a lasting legacy of life. rescued in Southeast Asia. kombi. Magawa, who died over the weekend, was the most successful “HeroRAT” set up by the international charity APOPO, which uses African giant rats collected to detect landmines and tuberculosis. “Magawa was in good health and spent most of last week playing with his usual enthusiasm, but over the weekend he started to slow down, taking more naps and showing less interest in food on the days his latest, “the nonprofit said in a. statement. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Wounded by decades of civil war, Cambodia is one of the most heavily mined countries in the world, with more than 1,000 square kilometers (386 square miles) of land still contaminated. It has among the highest number of amputated per capita, with more than 40,000 people losing limbs from explosives. Illustrating the extreme dangers involved, three Cambodians working in mine clearance died Monday in Preah Vihear province, bordering Thailand. Three of Cambodia’s self-help demining group were killed by anti-tank mine blasts, which also injured two others, said Heng Ratana, director general of the Cambodian Mine Action Center. APOPO said Magawa’s contribution has allowed communities in Cambodia to live, work and play more securely. “Every discovery he made reduced the risk of injury or death to the people of Cambodia,” APOPO said. The African giant mouse even received a gold medal in 2020 from the British People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals for “life-saving bravery and dedication to duty”. Magawa, who retired in June 2021, was born in Tanzania and transferred to Siem Reap in Cambodia in 2016 to start mine clearance. “A hero rests,” said APOPO. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Prak Chan Thul Editing by Ed Davies and Karishma Singh Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

