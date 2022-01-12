International
Manitoba to provide rapid tests for some critical care workers with COVID symptoms
The province says it is expanding rapid access to the COVID-19 test for Manitobans working in child care centers, homeless shelters, schools and other critical services.
According to a Tuesday news release, it is also deploying rapid tests in schools experiencing a large number of cases and / or absences.
Currently, rapid tests are offered to certain government employees who are asymptomatic and have not provided evidence that they are fully vaccinated.
Starting next week, the tests will be made available to all designated staff working in critical service areas if they are symptomatic and scheduled to work within three days.
This includes:
- Employees of the institution of early learning and child care.
- Disability service providers in the community.
- Group care providers of child and family services.
- Shelter staff for the homeless and domestic violence.
- Manitoba Families employees working in front-line positions with clients.
- Teachers or school staff with direct and continuous or extended contact with 12th graders with kindergarten.
The tests will be given to workers if they show symptoms, but will not be given to asymptomatic staff to hold their hand in case they get sick, the province says, due to high demands for quick tests in Manitoba.
The tests will be distributed directly to employers, a provincial spokesman said.
In addition, the Department of Education will implement a testing program for asymptomatic teachers, staff, and K-12 students in Manitoba schools who have seen occasional outbreaks or high numbers of absenteeism among staff or students.
The tests will be given to staff or students identified as part of the blast groupings, the news release said.
Jodie Kehl, executive director of the Manitoba Child Care Association, said the change is a step in the right direction.
“I think it’s one more level of protection to offer early childhood educators and especially the young children they work with,” she said.
“Childcare facilities in the province are being severely affected by staff shortages now.”
In some childcare facilities, more than half of the staff are either ill or isolated, she said. This means that some have had to close temporarily because they do not have enough employees working to meet the staff-child ratio required by provincial licensing, she said.
Providing tests for child care providers can help with this if workers are able to know if they have COVID-19 faster, Kehl said.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/rapid-covid-19-tests-critical-service-workers-1.6311394
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
