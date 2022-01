ProPride Hitch joins SuperSprings International, creator of SumoSprings | COUNTRY

HOLLY, me., January 11, 2022 / PRNewswire / –ProPride Hitch cares for those who attract. Whether offering our industry-leading 3P equipment, or other products, ProPride Hitch has always kept the interests and needs of its customers at the forefront of the conversation. And that’s why ProPride Hitch, a family owned since 1968, is proud to announce an innovative partnership with SuperSprings International, an industry innovator in suspension technology since 1996. “ProPride Hitch is always looking for solutions for clients,” he said Brent McDowell, Sales and Customer Service Director at ProPride Hitch. “Anything we can do to help them achieve the ultimate withdrawal experience is a welcome addition to our lineup, so SuperSprings was an easy partnership for us.” Those who have a relationship with ProPride already know that the company produces the industry gold standard when it comes to hitchhiking. ProPride’s reputation for quality, along with state-of-the-art technology, has made it a key element in the industry for decades. Towing a boat? Camper? Trailer? Heavy equipment? 3P models and ProPride Hitchhas handled them all, eliminating vibrations and increasing safety. But what about the ride quality for the towing vehicle? This is where SuperSprings came into the picture. Simply put: Customers wanted access to superior technology, so ProPride Hitch made the connection to California-based manufacturer, creating an ideal team that directly meets the needs of ProPride Hitch’s customer base. “SuperSprings has multiple products for the many different applications we support, including towing vehicles and travel trailers,” McDowell said. “SuperSprings / SumoSprings simply work without the need to adjust or worry about them once they are installed. They are easily installed by the vehicle owner.” SuperSprings / SumoSprings specializes in creating components for SUVs, recreational vehicles and off-road heavy trucks. With SuperSprings, drivers enjoy fewer discounts, better traction, better overall ride quality and greater safety. “The fact that they were designed and made right here United States was certainly attractive to the ProPride Hitch, ”McDowell said, noting the SuperSprings zero maintenance, lifetime warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. “Not many companies are behind their products like SuperSprings,” McDowell said. “We do this at ProPride Hitch, and recognize and appreciate that SuperSprings does the same thing as the company shares the same values ​​and desire to care for their customers.” Media contacts: Adam Biggers 517-775-5976 [email protected] NileThree.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/propride-hitch-teams-up-with-supersprings-international-maker-of-sumosprings-301455688.html SOURCE ProPride Hitch

