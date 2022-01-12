COVID-19: The peak of Omicron may be soon, some estimates show

The Omicrons march may be slowing down slightly, at least in some provinces, where a government website monitoring virus infection assessments indicates that the peak of infections could be reached within a few days.

In Manitoba, where the test positivity rate is now 48 percent, this province is surpassing the rest of Canada in active COVID-19 cases.

But infections can peak soon.

According to a government website assessing trends in COVID-19 prevalence based on existing epidemiological information, Winnipeg is expected to begin to see a drop in cases over the next seven to 10 days.

The tool was created for the Canadian Armed Forces to understand their level of risk in various areas of Canada and internationally, and is not used to advise other aspects of government.

The tool was made available globally to provide easy access for CAF medical advisors, regardless of their location and as part of the Government of Canada’s open data initiative, a spokeswoman for CTV News said in an email. It is important to note that the numbers found in this model are not case numbers, but rather estimates based on existing epidemiological information.

The forecasts on the website are similar for Toronto, Montreal and Halifax, where cases are also expected to fall in the coming weeks.

And the BC chief doctor says the peak of COVID-19 is a few weeks away.

We can soon enter the place where we will see a decline, said Dr. Bonnie Henry in an update Tuesday.

The peak of COVID-19 may be close, according to these estimates, but predicting what will happen next is more difficult.

The decline may be rapid, as seen in other countries such as South Africa, or it may be slower.

And hospitalizations, which lag behind the number of cases, will continue to rise.

Experts say that in the end, Omicron will have infected millions, but it is not known what impact this may have on immunity for the future.

When you think of getting infected with Omicron, the thing we certainly can not assume is that Omicron infection will give us long-term immunity to other variants that may appear, says Jason Kindrachuk, an assistant professor at the University of Manitoba and chairman of Research in Canada. on the molecular pathogenesis of emerging viruses, he told CTV News. This is something we do not know.

Shaneen Robinson-Desjarlais knows for herself that past infection does not guarantee immunity; she has had COVID-19 twice in the last nine months.

Since I almost died of COVID, making my prayers and preparing to say goodbye to my family, I was so sick, she said.

She had just given birth to her son when she was hospitalized with the Beta variant, struggling to breathe on her own. It took months to recover.

Last week, a quick test was positive and was followed by body aches and exhaustion.

I believe that because I was vaccinated, this variant had relieved my body, which I thanked, she said.

The severity of Omicron is also still being debated. For many people, it appears with milder symptoms, but hospitalizations seem to be telling a different story. And last week, Manitoba saw a 51 percent increase in the number of people sent to hospital with COVID-19.

With files by Alexandra Mae Jones of CTVNews.ca