Iran will allow the use of cryptocurrencies in international payments, reports reveal – Bitcoin News





Authorities in Iran are preparing to allow the use of cryptocurrencies for international settlements. According to local media, central bank and government officials have given the green light to adopt a mechanism that uses digital currencies in the field of foreign trade. Businesses in Iran will be able to pay foreign partners with crypto Iranian companies will be allowed to use cryptocurrencies in settlements with partners in other countries, local media report. An agreement to this effect has been reached by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and the Ministry of Industries, Mines and Trade. Quoted from the Financial Tribune, the head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, Alireza Peyman Pak, announced: We are finalizing a mechanism for the functioning of the system. This should provide new opportunities for importers and exporters to use cryptocurrencies in their international agreements. According to the Iranian news agency IBENA, Pak, who is also the Deputy Minister of Trade, appeared on social media to give details about the first meeting of a joint foreign exchange working group between his department and the CBI. The participants approved a series of measures to facilitate Iran’s foreign trade, including the adoption of the crypto mechanism. A follow-up report quotes the same official as saying that the Ministry of Commerce will prepare a plan within two weeks for the use of cryptocurrencies mined in the country and coins bought by private companies to pay for the import of goods. The initial proposal comes from the Central Bank of Iran. Pak stressed that cryptocurrencies and blockchain systems have many practical applications and if Iran ignores them, it will miss business opportunities. “In some of our target markets, especially in countries like Iraq, Afghanistan or Pakistan, there may be restrictions on the use of cryptocurrencies, but in our main markets such as Russia, China, India and Southeast Asia, the use of cryptocurrencies is common. processed. With the exception of mines, which were legalized in 2019, the crypto space in Iran remains largely unregulated. In April, the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) authorized domestic banks and money changers to use locally minted digital currencies to pay for imports to the sanctioned country. However, Tehran authorities have tracked the trading and payment of cryptocurrencies in the country. Cryptocurrencies have enjoyed growing popularity in the Islamic Republic, with up to 12 million Iranians holding one currency or another, according to a recent estimate. Some officials have opposed the restrictive policies, insisting they could push for innovation underground. The restrictions will deprive the nation of opportunities, Iranian fintechs warned in May, noting that domestic companies have managed to circumvent the economic blockade with crypto transactions. Do you expect Iranian businesses to expand the use of cryptocurrencies in foreign trade? Tell us in the comments section below. Lubomir Tassev Lubomir Tassev is a technologically savvy Eastern European journalist who likes Hitchenss’s saying: Being a writer is what I am, rather than what I do. In addition to crypto, blockchain and fintech, international politics and economics are two other sources of inspiration.

