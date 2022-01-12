Ontario to send internationally trained nurses to hospitals dealing with staff shortages





Ontario will place internationally educated nurses in hospitals and long-term care homes facing staff shortages due to COVID-19. Health Minister Christine Elliott made the announcement Tuesday talking about healthcare capacity, saying international nurses who have applied to practice in Ontario “will have the opportunity to meet their application requirements by working in healthcare settings.” under the supervision of a regulated regulator. health care provider. “ Elliott said more than 1,200 applicants have already expressed interest and will be compared to hospitals and long-term care homes later this week. She said Ontario currently has 600 intensive care beds still available, with an additional 500 beds if required. According to the government, the average stay in intensive care for a patient with COVID-19 is currently seven days, compared to 20 days during the peak of the Delta wave. The highly infectious type Omicron has increased staff shortages in essential sectors, including hospitals, although admissions have steadily increased. On Monday, William Osler Health System announced it would close the emergency care center at a Brampton facility by Feb. 1 due to growing pressures on emergency departments, “further included by our extreme capacity and staffing pressures.” They said the closure would “help to direct highly skilled staff and doctors where demand is greatest”. Hospitals and paramedical services elsewhere have also reported strains in service due to the Omicron wave. Operations deemed non-urgent have also been halted for at least three weeks to free up hospital resources – affecting between 8,000 and 10,000 scheduled procedures per week. With files from The Canadian Press

